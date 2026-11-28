Bayern Munich has overcame an injury crisis and a red card for captain Joshua Kimmich to emerge unbeaten in the Bundesliga

His team was reduced to 10 men before the break when Kimmich retaliated to an opponent running into him off the ball by pulling the back of his hair.

Paderborn and Cologne enjoyed big wins over Schalke and Elversberg, respectively. Paderborn defeated Schalke 8-1 for its biggest-ever Bundesliga victory andUrs Fischer’s Mainz scored two late goals to beat his former side Union Berlin 2-1. Fischer led Union to Bundesliga promotion in 2019 and later the Champions League, but now the Köpenick-based club is in a battle for survival.to stun Champions League participant Real Betis with a 1-0 victory in Seville.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was the fourth victory of the campaign for the modest but fiercely proud left-wing club from Madrid’s gritty neighborhood of Vallecas. Rayo’s bigger city rivals, Real and Atlético Madrid, were playing later and looking for wins to pressure league leader Barcelona. Real could draw level with Barcelona with a win at home over Alaves, while Atlético was not far behind before its trip to Elche.