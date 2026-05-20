The German powerhouse Bayern Munich is being linked with a potential transfer move for John Stones, a central defender with Premier League and England caps. Stones would reunite with former team-mate Vincent Kompany and team up with Harry Kane if the transfer materializes. Should Bayern progress, they would face competition from other interested clubs. Stones has been influential during his decade of success at Manchester, with hopes that he will reach his potential under Kompany's leadership.

Bayern Munich are considering a shock move for John Stones, according to Daily Mail Sport. The Germans are reportedly interested in a stunning swoop for the 31-year-old, reuniting him with former team-mate Vincent Kompany and linking up with Premier League colleagues Harry Kane.

Bayern, with their strong position in the transfer market, would aim to outbid other interested clubs, such as Barcelona and Coventry City, for the central defender, who currently finds himself on a free transfer. Stones, with 87 caps, is manager Pep Guardiola's second signing and played alongside Kompany before the Belgian's departure in 2019. The prospect of playing for Bayern Munich under Kompany's leadership is seen as a strong pull.

Stones could even switch to midfield when needed, showcasing his versatility. He has scored 19 goals throughout his career and has been influential in a decade of success at Manchester, despite setbacks due to injuries. Guardiola has high hopes for Stones' future, stating, 'I don't have doubts with John. When he reaches his level, he is a top central defender.

' Stones is expected to take part in the World Cup with the England squad





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