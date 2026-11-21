Bayern Munich confirm Harry Kane suffered a syndesmosis ligament tear against Cologne, ruling the striker out for months and impacting Bundesliga standings.

Bayern Munich have confirmed that star striker Harry Kane has suffered a serious ankle injury that will sideline him for several months. The club announced the diagnosis following their recent Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne at the Allianz Arena on Friday evening.

Harry Kane underwent a medical examination by the Bayern Munich medical department immediately after leaving the pitch during the 1-1 draw. The results revealed a tear of the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle, a significant injury that requires an extended recovery period.

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Liga Damage Confirmed by Medical Team

The injury occurred in the twentieth minute when defender Joel Schmied challenged for the ball. Although Schmied won possession, his follow-through motion caught Kane on the ankle. Kane attempted to continue playing after initial treatment but ultimately could not remain on the field.

Max Eberl, the sporting director for Bayern Munich, disclosed the severity of the condition during post-match statements. He confirmed that the specific damage to the ligament would keep the English captain off the field for a considerable duration.

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Impact on Squad and Season Statistics

Harry Kane, currently thirty-three years old, has been instrumental for the German giants this season. He has recorded ten goals across sixteen competitive matches for the club prior to this setback.

His absence arrives at a critical juncture for Bayern Munich. The team is already managing a depleted roster that includes sidelined players Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala, and Serge Gnabry. The loss of their primary goal threat complicates their title ambitions significantly.

Additional Injuries Complicate Kompany Return

The match against Cologne also saw other key personnel depart the field. Michael Olise exited during the half-time interval after suffering a contusion of the forefoot. He is scheduled to undergo further treatment in the coming days, adding to the list of unavailable players for Vincent Kompany.

Vincent Kompany, the head coach, returned to the dugout for the first time since suffering a health scare last month. He acknowledged the challenge of replacing world-class talent like Kane and called for increased mental resilience from his remaining squad members.

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Bundesliga Implications and Future Fixture Risks

The result of the 1-1 draw means Borussia Dortmund can overtake Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table on Saturday. This shift in standings highlights the pressure on the current squad to maintain performance levels without their key attackers.

Attention now turns to international commitments for the injured striker. Harry Kane recently became the most-capped player in English history with his one hundred twenty-sixth appearance. There is ongoing concern regarding his availability for the upcoming Nations League quarter-final against Norway in March.