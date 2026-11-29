Bay Towne Plaza hosted its fifth annual Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday, uniting local artisans, vendors, and holiday shoppers in a festive celebration of small businesses and handmade goods in the Rochester area.

Shoppers, artisans and vendors attend Bay Towne Plaza’s fifth annual Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. Webster, N.Y. — Bay Towne Plaza’s Holiday Market returned on Small Business Saturday, bringing local vendors and holiday shoppers together.

The indoor market featured businesses from across the Rochester area and offered families a festive start to the holiday season. Shoppers had a chance to meet local makers, support small businesses and find gifts ahead of the holidays.

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"We have all handmade goods, local entrepreneurs, crafts, food goods, really great Christmas gifts and we do a really good job to make sure that our local entrepreneurs are artisans," said Nicole Dalton, owner and founder of Bay Towne Plaza’s Holiday Market. "They're putting a lot of love into their gifts.