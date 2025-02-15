Bay FC Goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland Announces Retirement

After a successful year with Bay FC, Katelyn Rowland retires from professional soccer. The 30-year-old goalkeeper played 21 games for Bay FC in 2024 and won four NWSL championships throughout her career.

Katelyn Rowland , the goalkeeper for Bay FC, announced her retirement from professional soccer on Friday, just over a month before the team's regular season opener. Rowland had a remarkable season with Bay FC in 2024, marking the end of a standout 10-year career. The 30-year-old, hailing from Walnut Creek, took over the starting goalkeeper position in April 2024 and made 21 appearances, all starts, for the team.

She played a crucial role in Bay FC's journey, including their playoff quarterfinal match against the Washington Spirit.Rowland's impressive career saw her win four NWSL championships – in her rookie year with Kansas City, her second year with Western New York, and twice with the North Carolina Courage. She expressed gratitude to her teammates, coaches, and family for their unwavering support throughout her journey. Playing her final season for Bay FC in her hometown was a dream come true for Rowland.Bay FC selected Rowland from North Carolina in their expansion draft last winter. She competed for the starting position with Melissa Lowder and Lysianne Proulx before Lowder's ACL injury in preseason. Proulx initially started for Bay FC but was subsequently sidelined due to an injury while training with the Canadian women's team. This paved the way for Rowland to take over the starting role for the remainder of the season. Now, with Lowder's return and the addition of Emmie Allen and Jordan Silkowitz to the Bay FC roster, the competition for the starting goalkeeper position is set to intensify. The upcoming exhibition matches against Seattle Reign FC and San Diego Wave FC will be crucial for the goalkeepers to showcase their skills and potentially secure the starting spot for the regular season opener on March 16th against Utah





