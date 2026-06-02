Bay Area World Cup 2026 Watch Parties: From San Pedro Square to Santa Cruz Beach

Explore the top venues for watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup across the Bay Area, including San Pedro Square's massive fan zone, the Alameda County Fair screenings, Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk events, and Santana Row's international watch parties. Find schedules, activities, and dining options to turn every match into a full-day experience.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, the largest global sporting event, kicks off on June 11 and runs through July 19, prompting numerous large-scale watch parties across the Bay Area .

The South Bay's main hub will be San Pedro Square in downtown San Jose, which will transform into a massive fan zone with two huge outdoor video screens, family-friendly activities, inflatables, photo opportunities, and merchandise booths spread across several blocks. All restaurants and bars within the district will broadcast the 104 matches, and the San Jose Sports Authority is funding additional watch parties in each of the city's ten council districts, including a July 4 drone show at Lake Cunningham.

Other notable venues include Grand Century Mall, Gordon Biersch in Japantown, Mexican Heritage Plaza, and Almaden Lake Park. On June 27, Volta3s will host a community celebration at Arena Green Park featuring a 3v3 youth tournament and screens for six simultaneous matches. Further north, the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton will integrate free World Cup screenings into its regular attractions from June 19 to July 12.

With paid fair admission, attendees can watch matches at three locations: the Michelob Ultra Concert Lawn with a Jumbotron and blanket space, The Farmhouse with several TVs, and The Crafted Cocktails & Beer Bar with a large screen. Seating is first-come, first-served. This allows fans to enjoy rides like the Zillerator and Wave Swinger or snack on fair food while following the action.

In Santa Cruz, the Beach Boardwalk will host a series of themed viewing events from June 24 to June 28. Coasters Bar & Grill will show the Mexico vs. Czechia match on June 24 with mariachi music, and the Uruguay vs. Spain match on June 26. On June 25, a large LED screen and beer garden will be set up on Main Beach for the USA vs. Turkey match.

The Boardwalk will also feature beach soccer exhibitions, youth skills sessions, and DJ dance parties. Free movie nights will coincide with some matches, including the 1995 soccer comedy "Kicking & Screaming" on June 26. Attendees can combine soccer viewing with Boardwalk rides, movies, and treats like saltwater taffy.

Additionally, Santana Row in San Jose will offer a sophisticated viewing experience, turning its international dining and shopping district into a soccer hub for the tournament's duration. Over fifteen restaurants and bars with patios will install large screens and host outdoor watch parties. A "Sip & Stroll Zone" will permit guests to carry cocktails and beer between venues.

Participating establishments include El Jardin Tequila Bar, Fogo de Chao, Left Bank, LB Steak, Meso Mediterranean, Straits, Suspiro, Yard House, and Zazil, many of which will provide extended happy hours and special deals





OakTribNews / 🏆 597. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup 2026 FIFA Watch Parties Bay Area San Jose Santa Cruz Pleasanton Santana Row San Pedro Square Alameda County Fair Beach Boardwalk Soccer Fan Zone Tournament

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian team arrives in Bay Area for FIFA World CupWith the 2026 FIFA World Cup officially kicking off next week, international squads are arriving at their respective base camps to prepare for their upcoming tournament campaigns.

Read more »

Bay Area Algerians gear up for team's World Cup match in Santa ClaraThe Bay Area’s Algerian population is gearing up as the region plays host to a series of World Cup soccer matches.

Read more »

Bay Area's Culinary World Cup: A Guide to the Best Places to Watch and EatThe Bay Area is hosting FIFA Men's World Cup matches for the first time in 32 years, and to celebrate, we've found chefs from visiting countries running restaurants true to their heritage. From Algerian and Mediterranean traditions to Australian-style coffee and Austrian cuisine, we've got you covered with the best places to watch the games and indulge in the culinary traditions of the visiting teams.

Read more »

FIFA World Cup Watch Parties in the Bay AreaThe FIFA World Cup is coming to the Bay Area, and with it, a plethora of watch party venues. The largest sports event on the planet kicks off on June 11 and runs through July 19, with dozens of big World Cup watch parties scheduled at FIFA

Read more »