Bay Area Woman Attacked by Wild Turkeys, Demands City Action

A resident of Alameda, California, was hospitalized after two wild turkeys attacked her during a walk. She is urging local authorities to address the increasingly aggressive turkey population, especially during mating season, while officials cite limitations on handling wildlife.

Mary Jo Kelly, a longtime resident of the Bay Area city of Alameda , experienced a harrowing incident last Thursday when she was attacked by two wild turkeys while out for a walk.

The birds assaulted her from behind, causing her to fall headfirst onto the pavement. As a result, she sustained several injuries including a broken pair of glasses, trauma to her hand and thumb, and a bleeding nose. After escaping the aggressive birds, she immediately contacted her husband, who took her to the emergency room for medical treatment. Doctors performed a CT scan and administered six stitches to her right hand.

The traumatic event has left Kelly shaken and seeking decisive action from local authorities to prevent further harm to residents. She reported the attack to the Alameda Police Department, only to be told that no official report could be filed because the perpetrating animals were classified as wildlife, not domestic pets. Kelly expressed frustration, noting the contrast with dog bite incidents where animal control would intervene.

Emily Crum, an animal control officer with the Alameda Police Department, explained that the city currently lacks the authority to remove wild turkeys. She highlighted that the birds are in their spring mating season, a period marked by heightened aggression. The department also referenced a recent separate incident where a turkey attacked a pet dog. Despite her frightening experience, Kelly refuses to be confined indoors by the turkeys' presence.

For now, she is altering her habits, staying closer to home and avoiding any areas where turkeys are present. She advises others to keep a safe distance, cross the street if needed, ensure dogs are leashed, and generally steer clear of the birds. Kelly hopes that her case will prompt city officials to develop a proactive strategy to manage the growing wild turkey population before more residents are injured





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wild Turkeys Alameda Animal Attack Wildlife Management Public Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Layoffs hit Bay Area workers with disabilitiesBay Area businesses that employ developmentally and intellectually disabled adults have laid off dozens of employees over the last year.

Read more »

Bay Area pins World Cup hopes on long-term tourism boost as bookings lag expectationsA giant soccer ball now marking its territory downtown San Jose is meant to symbolize excitement for the FIFA World Cup, but for Bay Area tourism leaders, it also represents a bet on the future.

Read more »

Bay Area's Geography Will Shape the Next Big Earthquake, Trapping Seismic Waves in BasinsScientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have conducted a comprehensive study to understand the effects of a magnitude 7 earthquake on the Hayward fault. Their simulations reveal that the Bay Area's geography will significantly shape the next big earthquake, trapping seismic waves in basins like Livermore Valley and amplifying the destructive energy of quakes.

Read more »

Bay Area Geography to Amplify Next Big Earthquake on Hayward Fault, Study FindsScientists from Lawrence Livermore and Berkeley labs used supercomputer simulations to show that basins like Livermore Valley trap seismic waves, amplifying ground motion during a magnitude 7 earthquake on the Hayward fault. The study created a synthetic ground motion database to help engineers design safer structures.

Read more »