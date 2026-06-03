Bay Area Voters Weigh School Funding Measures Amid Layoff Fears

Multiple Bay Area school districts placed bonds and parcel taxes on the ballot to avoid budget cuts, teacher layoffs, and to address infrastructure needs, with early returns showing mixed results across Santa Clara and Alameda counties.

Local school funding measures dominate Bay Area ballot as districts seek to avert layoffs and maintain programs. Across multiple counties, voters weighed bond proposals and parcel tax renewals aimed at addressing crumbling infrastructure, teacher retention, and academic offerings amid persistent budget shortfalls.

The initiatives come at a critical time, with California schools having issued at least 2,400 preliminary layoff notices since mid-March. Early election returns showed a mixed picture, with some measures comfortably ahead, others narrowly trailing, and several contests too close to call. In Santa Clara County, Franklin-McKinley School District sought approval for Measure C, a $142 million bond to repair leaky roofs, renovate aging classrooms and restrooms, and upgrade unsafe athletic facilities.

The district, which closed three elementary schools last year due to declining enrollment and a $23 million deficit, saw early returns indicating the measure was passing. Nearby Palo Alto Unified asked voters to renew an expiring $800 annual parcel tax for four years through Measure B, generating $14.6 million yearly to support advanced academic programs, at-risk students, and educator salaries. Early returns showed Measure B losing by a narrow margin.

Further north, Ravenswood City School District's Measure A, a $70 million bond to build new classrooms ahead of an anticipated enrollment surge following the closure of The Primary School, was passing by a wide margin early on. District officials warned that aging facilities cannot accommodate the expected 20% increase in students. The bond approval would also make the district eligible for state matching funds.

Brisbane School District's Measure B, which would extend an expiring $166 annual parcel tax for eight years to fund libraries, programs, and staff, was trailing by an extremely narrow margin. Redwood City Elementary's Measure C, a $25 annual parcel tax to generate $12.2 million yearly for teacher recruitment and retention, was also narrowly losing early. In Alameda County, Castro Valley Unified's $212 million bond to repair aging infrastructure and qualify for $20 million in state matching funds was narrowly losing.

Hayward Unified's Measure G, a $98 annual parcel tax to produce $4 million yearly and protect funding from state or federal interference, trailed by a wider margin. Piedmont Unified's Measure H, requiring two-thirds approval, led widely; it renews a $3,174 annual parcel tax providing $12 million, over 20% of the district's budget. Without it, the district warned of teacher layoffs and deep program cuts.

Lafayette Unified's Measure H, a $585 annual parcel tax for nine years to replace an expiring tax and secure $5.1 million yearly, was passing by a wide margin. Moraga School District's Measure I, a $295 annual parcel tax totaling $1.7 million over seven years, was also comfortably ahead. Bay Area News Group noted that final outcomes depend on official canvass, as not all mailed ballots have been returned





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