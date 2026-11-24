Complete guide to Bay Area sandbag distribution points including Atherton, San Bruno, and East Palo Alto with addresses and operating hours.

Municipal authorities across the San Francisco Bay Area have activated numerous sandbag distribution points to assist residents and businesses with flood preparedness. These stations provide self-service options for filling bags with sand and gravel, as well as pre-filled options at select locations, ensuring that communities can protect their properties against rising water levels during heavy rainfall events.

Atherton and San Bruno Locations

The Atherton Public Works Corporation Yard, located at 150 Watkins Ave in Atherton, California, allows residents to fill their own sandbags daily from 6:30 am to 6:30 pm with a limit of ten bags per residence. Another Atherton site at the Barrett Community Center parking lot on 1835 Belburn Drive offers self-service filling with the same ten-bag limit per residence for local residents.

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For those requiring 24-hour access, the City Hall parking lot self-service station at 50 Park Place in Atherton provides pre-filled sandbags. This location is strictly limited to ten bags per resident and is open around the clock. Additionally, the Sandbag Station at 600 California Drive in Atherton is monitored and stocked from 7:30 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday, allowing self-service with a limit of fifteen bags per request.

In neighboring San Bruno, the Public Works Corporation Yard at 150 Tara Road in East Palo Alto operates 24/7 for self-service filling with a limit of ten bags per resident. Residents are advised to call (650) 853-3100 and ask for the Maintenance Division before visiting to ensure access. Another option in San Bruno is the Sandbag Station at 225 Huntington Avenue, which is open Monday to Thursday from 7 am to 4 pm, providing pre-filled bags with a limit of ten per resident or business owner who can prove residency or ownership.

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Daly City and South San Francisco Access

Daly City residents can utilize the Public Works facility at 798 Niantic Ave in Daly City, California, which is open Monday through Friday from 7 am to 3 pm. This station operates on a self-service model with a limit of ten sandbags per residence for local residents. This location provides a convenient option for those in the southern part of the peninsula needing early weekday access.

South San Francisco residents have access to the Maintenance Corporation Yard at 550 N. Canal Street. This location allows for self-service filling with a limit of ten bags. The specific operating hours are not listed in the immediate data, but the facility is designated for resident use. This yard serves as a critical resource for neighborhoods adjacent to the San Francisco Bay shoreline.

Colma and Millbrae Options

The Colma Corporation Yard, located at 601 F Street, offers a self-service sandbag station open Monday to Friday from 6:30 am to 3 pm. There is no limit on the number of bags at this location. However, visitors must call (650) 757-8888 before arriving to ensure someone is present to open the gate. This procedure helps streamline operations and ensures staff availability for assistance.

Millbrae residents have multiple access points. The Taylor Middle School Parking Lot at 850 Taylor Blvd is open 24 hours a day for self-service filling. Additionally, the Council Chambers Parking Lot at 2212 Beach Boulevard in Millbrae is also open 24 hours with a limit of fifteen bags per resident. These extended hours provide flexibility for residents who cannot visit during standard business hours.

Redwood City and Unincorporated Areas

In Redwood City, the Grant Corporation Yard at 752 Chestnut Street operates by reservation only. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 am to 12 pm. This location offers both pre-filled and self-service options with a limit of fifteen bags per winter season for unincorporated residents. The Sandbag Station at 1400 Broadway in Redwood City is open 24/7 starting mid-October, allowing self-service with a limit of twenty-four bags per request.

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Unincorporated areas in the peninsula also have designated stations. The Self-Serve Sand Pile, Bags, and Shovels at 555 El Camino Real in Redwood City are available 24 hours with no strict limit and no proof of residency required. This makes it a highly accessible resource for the broader community. Meanwhile, Portola Valley residents can use the Town Center Southern driveway across from the basketball courts, which is open 24/7. Access is restricted to residents only and is not available for commercial or contractor use.

Additional Peninsula Resources

Half Moon Bay residents can visit the Walnut Lot at 1600 Floribunda Ave for pre-filled sandbags with no limit, though delivery of up to ten bags is available with two weeks notice by calling (650) 375-7444. The La Honda Corporation Yard at 59 Entrada Way is open 24/7, offering pre-filled bags in limited quantities and self-service with a limit of fifteen per winter season for unincorporated residents. Burgess Park Parking Lot on Alma Street at Burgess Drive also offers self-service filling.

The list extends further south with resources in Pescadero and San Carlos. The Pescadero Corporation Yard at 1000 Pescadero Creek Rd is open 24/7 with pre-filled and self-service options limited to fifteen bags per winter season for unincorporated residents. Similarly, the Princeton Corporation Yard at 203 Cornell Ave operates 24/7 with a fifteen-bag limit per season. San Carlos residents can fill their own bags at the San Carlos Corporation Yard on 1000 Bransten Rd from 8 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday, with a limit of ten for residents and twenty for businesses.

South County and Santa Clara Valley Points

Residents in Gilroy and surrounding unincorporated areas have access to several facilities. The Municipal Service Center at 707 Fremont Ave in Gilroy offers unfilled bags and sand 24/7. The Corporation Yard at 613 Old Gilroy St is open 24/7 in the parking lot behind the fire station, requiring residents to bring their own shovel. Balzer Field parking lot at 41 Miles Ave is another 24/7 spot with unfilled bags and sand available. Contact (408) 399-5770 for more information.

In Campbell and Santa Clara, the Sports Center Parking Lot at 1325 E. Calaveras Blvd provides filled bags. Hall Memorial Park Parking Lot at 304 La Honda Dr in Campbell offers unfilled bags and sand 24/7. The City Corporation Yard at 100 Edes Ct in Santa Clara is open 24/7 outside the gate for unfilled bags and sand, requiring a shovel. These locations ensure that communities in the southern valley have reliable access to flood control materials throughout the winter season.