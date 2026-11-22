Bay Area residents can pick up free sandbags from designated Public Works sites ahead of the wet El Niño winter season. Check local limits, hours, and pickup spots in San Francisco, Marin, Napa, and Sonoma counties.

Residents across the San Francisco Bay Area are being urged to prepare for heightened flood risk s as the region braces for a wet El Niño winter season. In anticipation of severe storms, local Public Works departments and fire districts are distributing free sandbags to help homeowners and businesses protect their properties from rising waters. These resources are available at specific community sites throughout the nine-county region, with availability strictly tied to the arrival of the first major storm of the year.

San Francisco Sandbag Pickup Details

The San Francisco Department of Public Works allows residents and businesses to receive up to 10 free sandbags per address. Eligibility requires proof of residence or business operation within the city limits. The distribution center is located at the Public Works Operations Yard, accessible by entering at Kansas and Marin streets. The facility operates year-round from Monday through Saturday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

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Participants are generally required to load their own sandbags, although there are limited exceptions to this rule. The city has established multiple pickup points across the Bay Area to facilitate distribution. These locations include Bank St. and Elsie Lane in Fairfax, Blackies Pasture at 1 Blackies Pasture Road in Tiburon, and the Boro Community Center Parking Lot at 50 Canal Street in San Rafael. Additional sites are available in Novato at 501 Davidson Street, Corte Madera at 342 Tamalpais Drive, and Tomales at 599 Dillon Beach Road. Further distribution points can be found in Mill Valley, Sausalito, Nicasio, San Anselmo, Tiburon, and Napa, as well as in Calistoga, Dixon, Fairfield, and Vacaville under specific conditions.

Marin and Napa County Locations

Marin County residents have access to numerous filling stations managed by local fire departments and community services districts. Key locations include the Menzies Parking Lot at 1428 Mission Avenue in San Rafael, MLK Jr. Park at 610 Coloma Street in Sausalito, and the Sleepy Hollow Community Center at 1317 Butterfield Road in San Anselmo. The Tamalpais Community Services District is located at 203 Marin Drive in Mill Valley, while the Tether Park Tennis Courts on Beach Road in Tiburon also offer supplies.

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In Napa County, the River Reclamation District Facility at 1501 Milton Road and the Circle Oaks Community Water District on Circle Oaks Drive are primary sources. The City of Napa Sandbag Program operates from 770 Jackson Street in Napa. Additional sites include Crane Park in St. Helena, the Calistoga Public Works Department at 414 Washington Street, and the Calistoga Police Department at 1235 Washington Street. The Yountville Sandbag Filling Station is situated in the gravel parking lot south of Veterans Park on Washington Street. The Dixon Fire District and City of Dixon provide sand at 205 Ford Way and the parking lot at the northwest corner of A Street and Jackson Street.

Alameda and Solano County Protocols

The Alameda County Public Works Agency offers free sandbags exclusively for residents of unincorporated Alameda County. These supplies are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week outside the corporation yard gates, but only after the National Weather Service forecasts the first major storm of the season. Each household is limited to five bags and must bring their own shovel and a means of transportation. Pickup points include the City of Albany Fire Department at 900 Buchanan Street, the Drainage Services Facility at 5921 Sheperd Canyon Road in Oakland, and the City of Alameda at the corner of Lexington Street and W. Hope Street.

Further sites in Alameda County include the City of Hayward Parking Lot at 16 Barnes Court, the City Maintenance Center at 42551 Osgood Road in Fremont, Fire Station No. 10 at 5001 Deep Creek Road in Fremont, and Fire Station 6 at 4550 East Avenue in Livermore. The Community Center at 4701 Lone Tree Way in Antioch, Clayton Keller House across from the library, the Danville Maintenance Service Center at 1000 Sherburne Hills Road, and the corner of Mt Diablo Boulevard at Village Center also serve residents. Additional filling stations with shovels required include 4th Street west of Alhambra Avenue, Fire Station Number 43 at 20 Via Las Cruces in Pinole, the Plum and Peach Streets parking lot off Tennent Avenue, the Community Center parking lot at 320 Civic Drive behind the Police Department, the Bayview Library parking lot at 5100 Hartnett Avenue, and Athan Downs on Montevideo Drive near San Ramon Valley Boulevard.

Sonoma and San Mateo Distribution Rules

Sonoma County distribution points include Bodega Bay Community Center at 2255 Highway 1, Sonoma Landworks at 15950 River Road in Guerneville, Occidental Fire Station at 3821 Bohemian Highway, Liberty Road Station 99, and Ghilotti parking lot at 238 Todd Road in Bellevue. Other sites include Hopper Street adjacent to the Railroad Crossing, Prince Park at 2301 East Washington, Boys and Girls Club at 7450 Santa Barbara Drive, and the Depot Park parking lot at 270 First Street West in Sonoma.

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San Mateo County residents living in unincorporated areas can collect pre-made sandbags at designated locations. The limit for these free bags is 15 per household for the entire winter season. This structured approach ensures that flood mitigation materials are distributed equitably to those most at risk during the upcoming wet season.