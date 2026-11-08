Bay Area's Indian-American Community Celebrates Diwali with Growing Festivities

As the Bay Area's Indian-American population doubles, the community is marking Diwali with large-scale festivals, cultural fusion in fashion and food, and official recognition from civic institutions like San Francisco City Hall.

With Diwali underway, the Bay Area's growing Indian-American community is making its presence felt through food, fashion, music and celebrations that bring generations together. The Festival of Lights begins Sunday, and the festivities are growing alongside the region's Indian-American population, which has more than doubled since 2010, according to U.S. Census data.

At a free, all-day festival in Newark, hundreds gathered to celebrate Indian culture, with live music, traditional clothing and food creating a sense of connection to home.

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"This is very nostalgic," one attendee said, describing the feeling of coming together with others to celebrate. He said events like the festival give people an opportunity to reconnect through music and community. Vendors showcased clothing and styles from across India, hoping to make attendees feel at home. But tradition is also evolving, particularly for younger generations growing up in the United States.

One vendor described the changing styles as a mix of Indian tradition and Western influence, with contemporary blouses and other designs paired with traditional saris. For a father named Vishal, the celebration carries an especially personal meaning this year. His 6-month-old daughter, Ada, is celebrating her first Diwali. Vishal hopes his daughter will grow up appreciating both cultures, with celebrations like these helping keep her family's heritage alive.

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"It's a way for us to stay close to our roots and have the children have a little bit more enriched experience as they grow up," Vishal said. The growing cultural presence of the Indian-American community is also being reflected in the Bay Area's civic institutions. This week, San Francisco City Hall hosted its inaugural Diwali celebration, with Mayor Daniel Lurie welcoming the holiday and the community's traditions into the civic space.

For attendees, that recognition reflects a broader shift in how Indian culture is embraced throughout the Bay Area. While Diwali has its own traditions and stories, some say its central message resonates across cultures: the triumph of good over evil. One clothing vendor pointed to the shared values found in holidays such as Christmas and Hanukkah, including the importance of family and doing good deeds.

"Every culture has their own story, but the ultimate motif is the same," he said. "That good always gets victory over the evil. " The celebrations continue Sunday at the San Francisco Diwali Festival at Yerba Buena Gardens. The free event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring music, dancing and food.

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