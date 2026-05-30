Bay Area's Geography Will Shape the Next Big Earthquake, Trapping Seismic Waves in Basins

Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have conducted a comprehensive study to understand the effects of a magnitude 7 earthquake on the Hayward fault. Their simulations reveal that the Bay Area's geography will significantly shape the next big earthquake, trapping seismic waves in basins like Livermore Valley and amplifying the destructive energy of quakes.

Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have conducted a comprehensive study to understand the effects of a magnitude 7 earthquake on the Hayward fault.

Using a cutting-edge Earthquake Simulation platform, they have simulated the ground motion at 5, 15, and 25 seconds. The study reveals that the Bay Area's geography will significantly shape the next big earthquake, trapping seismic waves in basins like Livermore Valley and amplifying the destructive energy of quakes. This is because the earth beneath the Bay Area has a complex geography, with sharp contrasts across fault lines, hard bedrock, and loose sediments in basins.

The scientists have used a heat map to show where the most violent shaking occurred in the moments after a quake. Their simulations indicate that seismic waves were most intense in low-lying areas abutting San Francisco Bay and in Livermore Valley, while energy dissipated in Berkeley and the Oakland hills.

The study's findings are being shared with seismologists and engineers who can use the simulated ground motions to test and design buildings, roads, bridges, and civil infrastructure for when the Hayward fault line ruptures. The study's lead author, Arben Pitarka, emphasizes that understanding how ground motion from an earthquake can be amplified as it travels away from an earthquake's epicenter is crucial for Bay Area communities' earthquake preparation.

He notes that the energy from an earthquake doesn't travel through sediments uniformly, and tectonic plates break at different speeds, affecting how the quake is felt even from a short distance away. The study's results have significant implications for earthquake preparation and mitigation in the Bay Area, highlighting the importance of considering the complex geography of the region in building design codes and techniques.

The study's findings also underscore the need for continued research and development of advanced earthquake simulation tools and techniques to better prepare for the next big earthquake





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Earthquake Simulation Hayward Fault Bay Area Seismic Waves Ground Motion Earthquake Preparation

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