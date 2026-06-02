The Bay Area is hosting FIFA Men's World Cup matches for the first time in 32 years, and to celebrate, we've found chefs from visiting countries running restaurants true to their heritage. From Algerian and Mediterranean traditions to Australian-style coffee and Austrian cuisine, we've got you covered with the best places to watch the games and indulge in the culinary traditions of the visiting teams.

The Bay Area is hosting FIFA Men's World Cup matches for the first time in 32 years, and to celebrate, we've found chefs from visiting countries running restaurants true to their heritage.

From Algerian and Mediterranean traditions to Australian-style coffee and Austrian cuisine, we've got you covered with the best places to watch the games and indulge in the culinary traditions of the visiting teams. Whether you're a soccer fan or just looking to broaden your horizons, we've got the inside scoop on where to go and what to eat. So grab a cup of coffee, settle in, and let's explore the flavors of the world together.

Chef Mohammad Abutaha creates shawarma wraps in his Oakland cafe, and he also has a location in Santa Clara, where Jordan's team will compete in the World Cup. For those who can't get tickets to the pricey games, we've found lively watch parties with like-minded souls. And if you're looking to immerse yourself in the culinary traditions of the visiting teams, we've got you covered with the best places to try authentic dishes from around the world.

From couscous to merguez sandwiches, we've got the inside scoop on where to go and what to eat. So whether you're a soccer fan or just looking to try something new, we've got you covered. The Bay Area is a melting pot of cultures, and this is the perfect opportunity to explore the flavors of the world. So grab a cup of coffee, settle in, and let's explore the culinary traditions of the visiting teams together.

For the first time in 32 years, the Bay Area is hosting FIFA Men's World Cup matches, and to celebrate, we've found chefs from visiting countries running restaurants true to their heritage. Whether you're a soccer fan or just looking to broaden your horizons, we've got the inside scoop on where to go and what to eat.

We've found chefs from Algeria, Jordan, and Turkey running restaurants true to their heritage, and we've got the inside scoop on where to go and what to eat. From couscous to merguez sandwiches, we've got the inside scoop on where to go and what to eat. The Bay Area is a melting pot of cultures, and this is the perfect opportunity to explore the flavors of the world.

So grab a cup of coffee, settle in, and let's explore the culinary traditions of the visiting teams together. For the World Cup, Gusto will have a big-screen TV playing the game, and might offer themed menu items and specials inspired by the participating countries. The Couscous Mixt arrives in a tagine that gusts steam when opened, revealing a bounty of tender lamb, bone-in chicken, carrots, zucchini, green beans, and chickpeas.

It all sits on a shoal of sand-sized couscous grains, which soak up a cinnamon-scented broth diners can accent with yogurt sauce and a dynamite, brick-red harissa. There are also couscous dishes with vegetables, merguez or salmon; pair them with the intensely smoky, creamy baba ghanoush, and you'll be as happy as Ronaldinho. The beef merguez sandwich is an admirable version with a mildly spicy harissa kick, fresh tomatoes, and red onions and warm bread.

The merguez feels light and airy, despite being a sausage. Bluestone Lane, a coffee chain specializing in Australian-style coffee and brekkie, will be the official coffee of Team Australia, according to Jonathan Penny, the brand's Northern California area leader. An Aussie iced latte at Bluestone Lane in Los Altos answers the question: What happens if you replace the ice in an iced latte with ice cream? In short, decadence and deliciousness ensue.

The brand, which has over 55 locations around the U.S., has a unique menu that showcases the flavors of Australia. From the classic flat white to the more adventurous affogato, Bluestone Lane has something for everyone. And with their official partnership with Team Australia, you can bet they'll be serving up some special treats for the World Cup. Whether you're a soccer fan or just looking to try something new, Bluestone Lane is the perfect place to go.

So grab a cup of coffee, settle in, and let's explore the flavors of Australia together





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Bay Area FIFA Men's World Cup Algerian Cuisine Australian Coffee Austrian Cuisine Couscous Merguez Sandwiches Bluestone Lane

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