Hardware stores across the region report selling out of generators, tarps and propane as emergency officials warn of potential flooding and power outages.

Hardware stores across the region report selling out of generators, tarps and propane as emergency officials warn of potential flooding and power outages. Another round of stormy weather is heading for the Bay Area, bringing the threat of heavy rain, strong winds, possible thunderstorms and dangerous surf along the coast.

With flooding, downed trees and power outages all possible, residents are not waiting until the rain starts to prepare. Throughout the day, people across the region have picked up sandbags at distribution sites and stocked up on batteries and flashlights.

Also read Bay Area faces midweek storm with heavy rain, strong winds, possible thunderstorms

"Be prepared, if you think you need sandbags, get sandbags now," said Valley Water spokesperson Matt Keller. "Make sure you have an emergency plan in case you have to evacuate and also sign up for emergency alerts. " That message is hitting home across the Bay Area as residents rush to gather supplies before the next round of rain moves in. At Ace Hardware in Campbell, manager Diana DaCunha said customers have been clearing out the shelves.

"A lot more traffic for tarps, propane, generators — we’re all out. Mostly all the stores are all out right now," DaCunha said, adding that shoppers are also buying"a lot of batteries, definitely, and flashlights.

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" For some shoppers, preparing means ensuring they can handle basic needs if the power goes out. San Jose resident Lisa Blanchard said a past experience with severe weather has her thinking ahead. Community rallies after East Bay coffee trailer burglarized hours after owners welcome premature baby "My family got stuck in Hurricane Lala in Hawaii, so we are a little shell-shocked," Blanchard said.

"As a result, I am here to buy propane and things that I need to be able to cook and take care of ourselves in the possibility of the power being out. " Hardware stores are not the only businesses feeling the rush. Grocery stores and other retailers are also seeing increased traffic and a sense of urgency among customers.

"It’s nuts — it’s getting bad," DaCunha said. "A few accidents in the parking lot even. They’re just all in a rush.

" Valley Water officials said while this storm may bring minor flooding, it also serves as a reminder to prepare for what could be a much wetter season ahead.