The Bay Area Air District on Tuesday strongly discouraged residents from burning wood over the holidays to mitigate air pollution for children, older adults and people with respiratory conditions.

The Bay Area Air District on Tuesday strongly discouraged residents from burning wood over the holidays to mitigate air pollution for children, older adults and people with respiratory conditions.

Although a Spare the Air alert was not in effect, the district requested people shift to alternative options for cooking and keeping families warm over the holidays. The district issues a Spare the Air alert when air quality is forecast to be unhealthy or exceeding the threshold for particulate matter. Wood burning is prohibited during Spare the Air alerts.

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"Thanksgiving is a time to gather with loved ones and prioritize what matters most, including the air we breathe and the health of our families and neighbors," said Dr. Meredith Bauer, the district's principal deputy executive officer, in a prepared statement. "Skipping the fire is a simple way to help protect the air we all share this holiday season.

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" The Bay Area's 1.2 million fireplaces and wood stoves account for about one-third of fine particles and cancer-causing substances that make the air unhealthy to breathe, the agency said. Air district modeling indicates 94 to 210 premature deaths per year are attributed to fine particulate matter pollution from residential wood burning in the Bay Area.

Similar to wildfire or cigarette smoke, exposure to burning wood is linked to substantial respiratory problems and a higher risk of heart attacks. offers grants designed to help offset the cost of switching from a wood burning stove or fireplace to an electric heat pump and improve air quality with cleaner options.