Bay Area rappers hold benefit for Fairfield woman missing since July

Bay Area musicians held a benefit concert Sunday night to help fund the search for Chantel 'CiCi' Brooks, a Fairfield woman who has been missing since July. The 'Bring Chantel Home' concert in Vallejo featured a lineup including Footz The Beast, Mistah F.A.B., J Stalin and Compton AV. Footz The Beast is Brooks' brother, Kevin Robinson.

Brooks, now 37, was last seen July 17 at about 1:45 a.m. leaving a CVS on East Travis Boulevard in Fairfield. Bay Area musicians held a benefit concert to help fund the search for Chantel"CiCi" Brooks, a Fairfield woman who has been missing since July.

Bay Area musicians held a benefit concert Sunday night to help fund the search for Chantel "CiCi" Brooks, a Fairfield woman who has been missing since July. The "Bring Chantel Home" concert in Vallejo featured a lineup including Footz The Beast, Mistah F.A. B., J Stalin and Compton AV. Footz The Beast is Brooks' brother, Kevin Robinson. Robinson said money raised would help pay for additional private investigators and billboards featuring his sister's picture.

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Brooks, now 37, was last seen July 17 at about 1:45 a.m. leaving a CVS on East Travis Boulevard in Fairfield. Earlier that morning, surveillance footage captured her leaving her job at a San Francisco hotel. Fairfield police have said they suspect foul play. Investigators previously confirmed that her black 2021 Infiniti QX50 was detected by a license plate reader in Oakland after her disappearance.

Her brothers said they continue searching while staying in regular contact with investigators. Kevin Robinson said police communicate with the family every Friday. Sunday's concert brought together performers and supporters to raise money and keep attention on the case.

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"The community is helping us. And everybody just sticking beside us and supporting us," said her brother Calvin Robinson.30 minutes ago The family is planning a candlelight vigil Nov. 17 near her San Francisco workplace. The date would mark four months since she disappeared. Robinson also said the family is awaiting a decision on a requested $50,000 governor's reward for information in the case.

Anyone with information about Brooks or her vehicle can contact Fairfield police at 707-428-7300 or the investigations tip line at 707-428-7600.