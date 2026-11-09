Bay Area rapper Sage the Gemini arrested in the Central California, CHP says

Dominic Wynn Woods, professionally known as Sage the Gemini, was arrested on Friday after allegedly driving recklessly in Madera County, CHP said.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 2: Sage the Gemini performs during the game between the Dallas Wings and Golden State Valkyries during Round One Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs on October 2, 2026 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE Dominic Wynn Woods, professionally known as Sage the Gemini, was arrested on Friday after allegedly driving recklessly in Madera County, the California Highway Patrol said.

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CHP said a Madera CHP officer responded to reports of a reckless driver traveling northbound on Highway 99, south of Avenue 12, around 6 p.m. At 6:09 p.m., the officer found the vehicle and conducted an enforcement stop just south of Madera Avenue, according to officials. CHP said the driver was identified as Woods. A records check also revealed Woods had an outstanding felony warrant out of Oakley, authorities reported.

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, Woods is a “rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer hailing from Fairfield”, who rose to prominence in 2013 with his viral singles “Gas Pedal” and “Red Nose. ” Officials said Woods was taken into custody, and his vehicle was “stored for safekeeping” before the rapper was transported to the Madera County Jail.

The Madera County jail website's says sage is no longer in their custody but no word if he was transferred to another jail or if he posted bail.