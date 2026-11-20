Track the latest earthquakes, get breaking news, explore preparedness guides and find the resources you need before, during and after the next quake.

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources right here.

Was there an earthquake just now? This real-time chart tracks quakes in the last 24 hours in the San Francisco Bay Area and surrounding cities. You can see all earthquake activity near the Bay Area with a magnitude of at least 1 here: A preliminary 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Pinnacles, according to the United States Geological Survey.

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The quake hit just before 10:50 p.m. and was centered around 6.2 miles northwest of Pinnacles, and 20.4 miles southeast of Hollister, the USGS said. This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned… A preliminary 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Hollister, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 5:38 a.m. and was centered 7.3 miles southwest of Ridgemark and 8.4 miles south-southwest of Hollister, the USGS said. This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

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… A preliminary 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Pacifica Wednesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:17 p.m. and was centered 1.3 miles northeast of Pacifica, 3.2 miles west of San Bruno and 3.9 miles west-southwest of South San Francisco, the USGS said. This is a developing story. Details may… A preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose Tuesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 12:38 p.m. and was centered 9 miles east of Seven Trees, 9 miles east-southeast of Alum Rock and 9.8 miles east of Communications Hill, the USGS said. This is a developing story. Details…breaks down the fault lines that run through the Bay Area following a pair of temblors in the South Bay.

The U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage -- that’s based on seismometers and historical records of earthquakes, as well as studies of their faults. How Do I Prepare for No Food and Water?

If you were in the Bay Area on that day in 1989, you knew where you were and what you were doing at 5:04 p.m. when the 6.9 quake rocked the region. In this installment of our award-winning documentary series Bay Area Revelations, we take a look at how the earthquake forever changed the Bay Area and what’s being done to prepare for the next big one.

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Located deep in the Santa Cruz Mountains in an area known as The Forest of Nisene Marks is the actual epicenter of the Loma Prieta earthquake of 1989. To get there, you need to bike or hike a combined 1.4 miles. NBC Bay Area‘Quake Coach' Helps Bay Area Families Prepare for the Next Major Earthquake Unlike wildfires or floods, there’s no “earthquake season” scientists can predict. That means California families must be ready at all times for a possible quake.

An Oakland small business owner aims to help. We went along with USGS scientists as they installed sensors for “Shake Alert. ” “Shake Alert” doesn’t predict earthquakes, but it can give people “seconds” to prepare before the stronger shaking begins. From the NBC Bay Area video vault, KNTV presents a special program on the one-year anniversary of the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.

It only lasted seconds, but it managed to change lives forever. State, federal and international agencies -- as well as many businesses -- help residents prepare for the inevitable next quake. For more information on earthquakes and how to prepare for them, you can visit our complete list of official sources and apps.has information on recent or historic quakes, fault zones of interest, statistics, photo collections, maps and more.

One of their maps displaysstaff work to deliver vital services - from providing relief and support to those in crisis, to helping people be prepared to respond in emergencies. Their