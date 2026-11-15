Bay Area prep football Week 12, 2026: Weekend scoreboard, how Top 25 fared

High school football 2026: Results from opening-round CCS, NCS, Oakland Section playoff games played across the Bay Area.

No. 3 Archbishop Riordan 31, No. 6 St. Francis 17No. 2 St. Ignatius vs. No. 1 Serra at San Jose City College, Friday, 7 p.m.No. 4 Sacred Heart Cathedral at No. 3 Archbishop Riordan , Saturday, 1 p.m.The first-round winners in the top half of the bracket will play for the Open Division championship in Week 2 of the playoffs.

The loser of the Open Division championship will play the winner of the bottom half of the bracket for the Division I championship in Week 3 of the playoffs.

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No. 5 Salinas 56, No. 4 Santa Teresa 21No. 3 Burlingame at No. 2 Soquel , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 3 The King’s Academy 49, No. 6 North Salinas 21No. 1 Wilcox 46, No. 8 Sobrato 13No. 4 King City at No. 1 Wilcox , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 7 Sacred Heart Prep 17, No. 2 Mountain View 7No. 7 Sacred Heart Prep at No. 6 Willow Glen , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 6 Santa Clara 34, No. 3 Branham 29No. 1 Sequoia 28, No. 8 Soledad 14No. 5 San Lorenzo Valley at No. 1 Sequoia , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 2 Marina at No. 1 Greenfield , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 2 Cardinal Newman 39, No. 7 Marin Catholic 16Open Division finalDivision I semifinalThe first-round winners in the top half of the bracket will play for the Open Division championship in Week 2 of the playoffs.

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The loser of the Open Division championship will play the winner of the bottom half of the bracket for the Division I championship in Week 3 of the playoffs.

No. 4 Vintage 29, No. 5 Antioch 26No. 7 Campolindo at No. 3 Northgate , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 3 Bishop O’Dowd 42, No. 6 Heritage 24No. 1 San Leandro 40, No. 8 Freedom 21No. 5 Benicia vs. No. 1 San Leandro at Burrell Field, Friday, 7 p.m.No. 2 Miramonte 21, No. 7 College Park 17SemifinalsNo. 5 American Canyon at No. 1 Redwood , Saturday, 1 p.m.No. 4 St. Vincent de Paul 37, No. 5 Middletown 20No. 7 Salesian at No. 3 St. Bernard’s , Saturday, 1 p.m.No. 3 Del Norte 37, No. 6 San Rafael 0No. 8 Pinole Valley 25, No. 1 Moreau Catholic 23No. 8 Pinole Valley at No. 5 Tennyson , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 5 St. Helena 35, No. 4 Cloverdale 31No. 3 Stuart Hall at No. 2 Alhambra , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 2 McClymonds 14, No. 3 Oakland Tech 8No. 2 McClymonds vs. No. 1 Oakland at Oakland Tech, Friday, 7 p.m.