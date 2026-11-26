A collection of reader perspectives addressing San Jose's high cost of living and safety issues, proposals for improving Panther Beach safety through social media, and the importance of tracking student internships as an economic indicator.

San José’s cost of living is staggering. Median rent now exceeds $3,000 a month, and a modest home costs well over a million dollars. Residents are told this is the price of admission to Silicon Valley, yet the price buys far less than it should.

Despite these costs, our city still struggles with car break-ins, retail theft and graffiti that lingers on public walls. Paying premium rates for a city that cannot reliably keep us safe or clean feels like buying a luxury ticket and receiving a coach seat. Families, teachers and young workers are leaving, taking our community’s spirit with them. City leaders must prioritize affordable housing and visible public safety investments together, not one at the expense of the other.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doris DiazAfter four recent deaths, can famous beach be made safer? How to make Panther Beach safer? You really can’t unless you prohibit entry. Which isn’t going to happen.