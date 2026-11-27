Muthama Martin Njenga, 44, is accused of killing his wife Mary Njenga and wounding his 16-year-old stepdaughter in an Oakley home on Thanksgiving after a dispute over a family gathering. The wounded teen fled with two younger children to a nearby residence and remains in critical condition.

An Oakley man has been identified as the suspect who shot and killed his 50-year-old wife and wounded his 16-year-old stepdaughter on Thanksgiving evening after a dispute over whether to bring their two younger children to a family gathering.

Police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Muthama Martin Njenga. He has been charged with homicide, attempted homicide and a firearm enhancement, according to authorities. Police said it is likely more charges will follow. The shooting happened after 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 500 block of Marathon Drive in Oakley, a city in Contra Costa County with a population of around 47,580.

Also read Oakley man in custody after Thanksgiving shooting kills wife, injures stepdaughter

Oakley is about 33 miles west of Stockton. Officers found the wife, identified as Mary Njenga, in an upstairs bedroom with at least one gunshot wound to her chest. She was pronounced dead at the home. Police said the shooting followed an argument before the suspect fired several rounds.

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Teenage Stepdaughter Escapes Home With Children

The 16-year-old stepdaughter was shot multiple times. After she was wounded, she managed to get two elementary school-aged children out of the house and to a nearby residence on Shullsburg Way, just blocks away. Officers found the wounded teenager at that location, provided aid and transported her to a hospital. She had surgery for her wounds and remained in critical condition.

The two younger children were not hurt and are safe. Mary Njenga's nephew, 39-year-old Levis Kiaragu, told The Post that Muthama and Mary had planned to go to Kiaragu's sister's house in Brentwood for a large Thanksgiving gathering with their extended family. A disagreement broke out about whether they should bring their two young children. Kiaragu said Mary thought they should bring the children, but Muthama disagreed before shots rang out.

Relative Describes Controlling Husband Mary Njenga

The couple had been married for nine years, he said. Mary worked as a nurse, and Muthama had been in the military. Kiaragu said he used to be good friends with Muthama and played a role in introducing him to his wife. He described Muthama as controlling and said he did not want people to know what was going on in their family life.

He said he also knew Muthama had a gun, which he bought in 2024. Kiaragu believes the gun was bought to control Mary even more. She was kinda scared, he said. He was using the gun to control her.

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After the shooting, the suspect reportedly told officers that he was on his way to turn himself in for shooting his wife and that he still had the gun on him. He was apprehended and placed in custody, police said. The two younger children are the kids of the suspect and his wife. They are being cared for by extended family members, according to NBC Bay Area.

Investigation Continues As Additional Charges Likely

The wounded stepdaughter has not been publicly named. The investigation is continuing, and authorities said additional charges are likely as the case moves forward.