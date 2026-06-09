Bay Area lawmaker spearheading bill requiring safety training before gun purchases

State lawmakers are advancing a bill, Senate Bill 948, that would require firearm buyers to complete a four-hour safety training course, including live-fire exercises at a shooting range.

State lawmakers are advancing a bill, Senate Bill 948, that would require firearm buyers to complete a four-hour safety training course, including live-fire exercises at a shooting range.

California already has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. Before buying a firearm, gun owners must pass a written safety test to obtain a firearm safety certificate. Luis Lopez, a new gun owner, said the proposed law would add another hurdle for people trying to legally purchase a firearm.

"There's more fees. When you purchase ammo, every year it's a little bit more, so I feel like they're just making it a little bit more difficult," Lopez said.

"Those four hours to take that is just a countermeasure, just to make it harder for people to own a gun," Lopez said. Supporters argue more training could help prevent accidents involving children and inexperienced gun owners. State Sen. Jesse Arreguin, who is spearheading the bill, said California has strong gun safety laws but does not currently require firearm training for buyers.

"We have some of the strongest firearm safety laws in California, but unlike other states, including Maryland and Hawaii, we don't have any requirements on training," Arreguin said. The bill would also require gun owners moving into California to obtain a firearm safety certificate and register their firearms within 180 days of arriving.

"The goal of this bill is to make sure that people that own a firearm in California are trained in terms of how to properly use a firearm," Arreguin said. "We've seen tragic consequences of people who improperly used firearms or who have not properly stored firearms, kids and other people getting access to those firearms and killing other people. " Gun-rights organizations strongly oppose the measure.

Critics argue that mandatory training, range time, and additional costs would create new barriers for people exercising a constitutional right. One gun owner, who asked not to show his face because he feared his small business could be negatively affected, said California already has too many gun laws.

"I can't even keep track of all the new laws as fast as they come out," he said. "There's a lot of people being turned into criminals. " "We're being drowned in lawfare, rules and laws," he added. "I think we got by just fine without them.

"The bill passed the state Senate and is now making its way through the Assembly. Gun-rights advocates say they will challenge the new regulations in court if they become state law. Activists participate in 50-mile trek across Bay Area to protest immigration enforcementPentagon updates religious codes after criticism from Mormons





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