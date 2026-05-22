Bay Area Home Report Bot: Best Real Estate Deals in Hayward

The Bay Area Home Report Bot analyzes home sales data and creates an article highlighting the best real estate deals in Hayward. The list includes residential properties that sold for between $300,000 and $1,000,000.

A condominium that sold for $0.5 million tops the list of the best real estate deals in Hayward in the past week. For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Hayward over the last week was $1 million.

The average price per square foot was $475. A total of 17 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,944 square feet, four bedrooms and one bathroom. For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $300,000 and $1,000,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier. A 1,159-square-foot condominium in the 22700 block of Atherton Street, Hayward has been sold. The total purchase price was $499,500, $431 per square foot. The condo was built in 2005.

The condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 12. A sale has been finalized for the single-family house in the 22900 block of Alice Street, Hayward. The price was $540,000.

The house was built in 1951 and the living area totals 1,007 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $536. The home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The transaction was completed on March 10.

The sale of the condominium in the 500 block of Blossom Way, Cherryland has been finalized. The price was $585,000. The condo was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,077 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $543.

The condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 12. The condominium in the 500 block of Staley Ave. , Hayward has new owners.

The price was $680,000. The condo was built in 2012 and has a living area of 1,227 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $554. The condo has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

The deal was closed on March 13. A 1,156-square-foot single-family residence in the 18500 block of Hunter Ave. , San Lorenzo has been sold. The total purchase price was $750,000, $649 per square foot.

The home was built in 1951. The house features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 10. A 1,052-square-foot single-family home in the 24000 block of Edloe Drive, Hayward has been sold.

The total purchase price was $775,000, $737 per square foot. The house was built in 1953. The house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The transaction was completed on March 6.

The condominium in the 200 block of Sullivan Way, Hayward has new owners. The price was $785,000. The condo was built in 2010 and has a living area of 1,651 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $475.

The condo features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 4. A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 100 block of Hampton Road, Cherryland. The price was $840,000.

The house was built in 1938 and the living area totals 2,369 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $355. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 9.

A 1,220-square-foot single-family house in the 3200 block of Ridge Crest Court, Fairview has been sold. The total purchase price was $880,000, $721 per square foot. The home was built in 1972. The deal was closed on March 12.

The sale of the single-family residence in the 23000 block of Lakeridge Ave. , Fairview has been finalized. The price was $960,000. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 1,325 square feet.

The price per square foot ended up at $725. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 5





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Hayward Real Estate Deals Bay Area Home Report Bot Condominium Single-Family Home Atherton Street Alice Street Blossom Way Staley Ave. Sullivan Way Hunter Ave. Edloe Drive Lakeridge Ave. Ridge Crest Court Hampton Road Cherryland Fairview San Lorenzo

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