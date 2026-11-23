San Ramon families celebrate a 40-year light tradition while San Jose and Los Gatos host major festive events featuring millions of bulbs and community attractions this holiday season.

Residents across the San Francisco Bay Area are witnessing the launch of the 2026 holiday season with several landmark displays reaching new heights and attendance records. The most significant milestone comes from Livermore, where Deacon Dave Rezendes is unveiling a new record of more than 1 million lights at his home, Casa del Pomba. This massive expansion marks the 43rd year of his world-famous walk-through spectacle and serves as a centerpiece for the broader regional celebration. The opening night procession began on November 28, inviting thousands of visitors to experience the illuminated grounds and the live white doves that have become synonymous with the display.

In San Ramon, a deeply personal neighborly tradition has also evolved into a major local attraction. Retired Berkeley firefighter Rick Guzman and retired Oakland firefighter Kim Fairbanks have continued their collaborative decorating effort for four decades. This year, the joint display features a Christmas tree constructed entirely of lights that stands at a new height of 40 feet, a significant increase from its previous 25-foot stature. The tree is illuminated by 13,000 twinkling bulbs, and the display includes nine hand-built reindeer crafted from rebar by Kim Fairbanks and his sons, Zach and Chris. The synchronized music show runs nightly at 5:30 p.m. and draws multi-generational families who return to view the elaborate tableau on the small cul-de-sac.

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San Jose is preparing for one of its largest annual gatherings as Christmas in the Park returns to Plaza de San Jose with expectations of attracting more than 1 million visitors. The two-acre venue, located at 1 Paseo de San Antonio, transforms into a fantasyland featuring musical and animated exhibits alongside the event's iconic 60-foot Community Giving Tree. The free admission event operates daily from noon to 10 p.m. between November 27 and January 3. This long-standing tradition, dating back to the 1950s, remains a central hub for the community to engage with the holiday spirit through light and music.

In Los Gatos, Vasona Lake County Park is adjusting its format for the Fantasy of Lights, replacing the popular drive-through option with a pedestrian experience. Attendees can walk along a 1.5-mile route that features illuminated Santas, animal figures, and a 90-foot twinkling tree. The event runs from 4 to 9 p.m. on December 5, 6, 12, and 13. Tickets range from $10 to $25 and must be purchased in advance. This change encourages visitors to take a slower, more detailed look at the artistic installations, providing a different style of holiday engagement that relies on exploration rather than vehicular tours.

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The San Jose trolley tour offered by the Willow Glen Business Association continues to highlight residential decorations, passing through central neighborhoods over 12 nights in December. The trolleys showcase homes adorned with archways, light poles, candy canes, and giant snowpeople. Meanwhile, West San Jose residents are preparing to view the Janz family display at 1419 Lamore Drive, which features a lighted arch spanning the street and six different light shows synchronized to festive music. The Obewan Christmas Musical Light Show in San Jose also invites visitors to watch a family's show from their car, featuring 40,000 lights flashing in sync with classic pop and rock tunes.

Other notable additions to the 2026 holiday map include the Oakland Zoo's Glowfari event, which features larger-than-life lanterns depicting animals from San Francisco Bay, California wilderness, Hawaii, and the Florida Everglades. The display runs from 4:30 p.m. on November 6 to January 31, with tickets starting at $22. In Morgan Hill, the West Hills Community Church presents Christmas on the Hill, a free family-friendly tradition featuring hand-painted life-size decorations and synchronized music. Visitors can enjoy free hot chocolate and popcorn while viewing the South Santa Clara Valley from a scenic hillside.

Temple Hill in Oakland offers a stunning holiday display with lights strung around the gardens and a glowing manger scene visible from many parts of the Bay Area. In Fremont, Crippsmas Place continues its nearly 70-year tradition of welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors to view larger-than-life plywood cutouts and listen to carolers. The display also raises money for local nonprofits supporting survivors of domestic violence, breast cancer, and wildlife. Christmas Tree Lane in Alameda lights up more than 50 homes in the East End neighborhood as part of an 87-year tradition, with a designated mailbox for letters to Santa.

Berkeley's famous Tilden Park carousel becomes a magical place during the holidays, festooned with bright lights and visits from Santa and his elves. The ride opens on weekends and select weekdays starting Thanksgiving week on November 23 and continuing through January 3. In Livermore, the Lights of Livermore trolley tour offers wine tasting and family rides, while the Foster Family Holidays on Topaz in Redwood City features a synchronized light-and-music show with a mini-Christmas tree lane. Visitors are invited to donate to the Peninsula Humble Society and other causes that help animals.

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Further north, Christmas Tree Lane in San Carlos has expanded from one house in 1968 to a well-known holiday spectacle on Eucalyptus Avenue. The Garden of d'Lights in Walnut Creek presents its world-famous collection of cacti and succulents alongside thousands of lights and specially programmed lasers. In Concord, the Magic of Lights at the Toyota Pavilion offers a drive-through experience with cutting-edge LED technology, and the Becker Family Light Show introduces a new 20-foot lighted Christmas tree. The Griswold House in Concord features more than 75,000 lights in homage to the classic film National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

As the season progresses, families in Danville will showcase the McHoliday Lights display with a dazzling light-and-music show, while the Merryland Christmas Lights Display in the same city features a spectacle featured on ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight. In Oakley, the Wrights' Magical Light Extravaganza produces a computer-synchronized show with ice-rink scenes. The Navarro Family in Martinez presents a classic display with thousands of twinkling lights, and the Vallés Fam Xmas Show in Walnut Creek offers a high-energy light spectacle accompanied by a rapid-fire holiday music mix. These diverse celebrations ensure that residents and tourists have numerous options to experience the magic of the season across the entire Bay Area.