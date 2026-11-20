Explore the top ice skating rinks in San Ramon and Sunnyvale for the 2024 holiday season, including hours, ticket prices, and charity benefits for local families.

Bay Area families now have multiple destinations for holiday ice skating as local rinks open for the seasonal entertainment. The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon and the new downtown location in Sunnyvale are among the premier spots for skaters this winter. These venues combine classic winter activities with community support, offering a festive atmosphere for residents of all ages.

Kristi Yamaguchi Rink Details and Hours

The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink at City Center Bishop Ranch operates from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours run from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The facility remains closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. The schedule continues through January 3, 2027, at 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon. Tickets for 90-minute sessions including skate rentals range from $16 to $23 per person.

Also read Denver Holiday Events List November 2024 Schedule

Charity Impact and Special Events

Proceeds from the San Ramon rink benefit Kristi Yamaguchi's Always Dream organization. This non-profit ensures children from low-income families have access to high-quality books in their home environment. Special events include a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on November 20. Santa Claus will make an appearance during this opening event. December features musical theme nights with K-pop, Olivia Rodrigo, and patriotic songs celebrating the 250th anniversary of America. Local restaurants at Bishop Ranch offer seasonal beers, cocktails, coffee, and hot chocolate for visitors.

Sunnyvale Rink Opening and Schedule

Downtown Sunnyvale's holiday rink begins its 2026-2027 season on November 24 with a sold-out grand opening at 5 p.m. Performances by San Francisco Ice Theatre and appearances by NBC Bay Area's Mike Inouye and Sunnyvale Mayor Larry Klein mark the start. DJ music by Von Woo provides entertainment for the crowd. The following night, November 25, features Glow Night sessions at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. The rink is located at 241 S. Taaffe Street in Sunnyvale. Tickets for one-hour sessions with skate rentals cost $25. Additional costs apply for lockers, skate helpers, and socks.

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Themed Nights and Operating Hours

The Sunnyvale rink operates from noon to 10 p.m. from November 25 through 29. Hours shift to 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday from November 30 through December 18. Weekend hours during this period remain noon to 10 p.m. The rink reopens for December 19 through January 3, 2027, at the same noon to 10 p.m. schedule. Themed Wednesday nights celebrate K-pop, Taylor Swift, the '80s, and Millennial Magic. Daytime programming includes Sunday morning lessons and Classical Sundays in the afternoon.

Legacy and Community Connections

Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi trained at the Oakland Ice Center and the Bay Area's St. Moritz Ice Skating Club. As the first Asian American woman to win gold in 1992, she supports Liu's training for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games. The San Ramon rink location moved to City Center Bishop Ranch in 2019. Young skaters like Hawa Kushkaki from San Ramon and Vinson Mar with his children Ryan and Charley enjoy the facility. The rink provides a space for families to connect during the holiday season.