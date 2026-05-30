Bay Area Geography to Amplify Next Big Earthquake on Hayward Fault, Study Finds

Scientists from Lawrence Livermore and Berkeley labs used supercomputer simulations to show that basins like Livermore Valley trap seismic waves, amplifying ground motion during a magnitude 7 earthquake on the Hayward fault. The study created a synthetic ground motion database to help engineers design safer structures.

Ground motion simulation of a magnitude 7 earthquake on the Hayward fault at 5, 15, and 25 seconds using the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory-Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Earthquake Simulation platform.

Scientists from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have found that the Bay Area's geography will shape the next big one, trapping seismic waves in basins like Livermore Valley and amplifying the destructive energy of quakes because of the earth beneath them. Understanding how ground motion from an earthquake can be amplified as it travels away from an earthquake's epicenter is crucial for Bay Area communities' earthquake preparation, because damage isnt solely determined by how big the magnitude of an earthquake is, but how kinetic energy spreads over topography and is magnified by local geology.

Basins like San Pablo Bay or down in the Livermore basin will always amplify the ground motion, because when the kinetic waves come into the soft sediments, they convert into larger motion and they remain trapped, said Arben Pitarka, a Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory scientist and co-author of a study published in a Department of Energy project. The project, led by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory with support from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, analyzed the effects of a 7.0 magnitude quake along the Hayward fault, combining physics-based rupture modeling with a detailed wave-propagation simulation run on supercomputers to create, for the first time, a synthetic ground motion database, Pitarka said.

The last major earthquake on the Hayward fault line occurred on Oct. 21, 1868. In the 1906 earthquake, the San Andreas fault line moved 32 horizontal feet and left San Francisco in flames. In 1989, the Loma Prieta earthquake shifted the fault line again by 6 horizontal feet and 4 feet up, causing the collapse of major traffic arteries across the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In preparation for the next big one, scientists are simulating how a tectonic shift on the Hayward fault line will spread across the region. Every time a major earthquake happens, you learn something new, Pitarka said. The issue that we face is that earthquakes do not repeat themselves. The energy from an earthquake doesn't travel through sediments uniformly.

Ruptures occur at various depths, faults hold varying amounts of potential energy, and tectonic plates break at different speeds, each affecting how the quake is felt even from a short distance away, Pitarka said. These conditions are only further complicated by the complex geography of the Bay Area, the study's authors wrote.

Sharp contrasts across fault lines, like hard bedrock in one area and loose sediments in basins like Livermore Valley, cause shaking to vary dramatically from one area to another. Seismic waves traveling between the Diablo mountain range and the region's valleys create a maze of fluctuating energy. To study the Bay Area's seismic ecosystem, the project team conducted more than 100 simulations of a typical 7.0 magnitude earthquake along likely spots of the Hayward fault line, Pitarka said.

Scientists then observed how kinetic energy rippled across a topographic map of the Bay Area in the moments after a quake using a heat map to show where the most violent shaking occurred. In their simulations, seismic waves were most intense in the low-lying areas abutting San Francisco Bay and in Livermore Valley, while energy dissipated in Berkeley and the Oakland hills.

The engineers and the seismologists know now what are the areas that could be more vulnerable during an earthquake, Pitarka said. After every new development, like this new database, there is always a positive impact on building design codes and changes to techniques that are put in place to prepare for the big one. During the Loma Prieta earthquake, the severity of damage was highly localized based on the geology of the soil and the structures built on top.

The Marina District of San Francisco, built on an artificial landfill made partly from mud dredged from the bay, suffered severe damage because of the weak sediment below. The study's findings are being shared with seismologists and engineers who can use the simulated ground motions to test and design buildings, roads, bridges, and civil infrastructure for when the Hayward fault line ruptures





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Hayward Fault Earthquake Simulation Ground Motion Amplification Bay Area Seismic Waves

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Bay Area's Geography Will Shape the Next Big Earthquake, Trapping Seismic Waves in BasinsScientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have conducted a comprehensive study to understand the effects of a magnitude 7 earthquake on the Hayward fault. Their simulations reveal that the Bay Area's geography will significantly shape the next big earthquake, trapping seismic waves in basins like Livermore Valley and amplifying the destructive energy of quakes.

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