Bay Area father, and later son, turn brown paper bags into ‘lunch-time masterpieces’

A talented Sonoma County artist facing a cancer diagnosis continues the “paper bag art” tradition his dad started in 1991.

From left, Ian Doty, his son Rye, dad Steve and daughter Eve with some of the hundreds of lunch bags, first drawn in pen by Steve for Ian 35 years ago who now creates colorful pieces for his own children.

Photo taken Thursday, May 21, 2026 in their home near Forestville. Forestville illustrator Ian Doty continued his dad Steve’s tradition of drawing on paper lunch bags for his children, only adding color and spending a bit longer on each. Photo taken Thursday, May 21, 2026 in his home near Forestville.

When Ian Doty was 7 years old — living with his family in Santa Rosa in the early 1990s — his father Steve Doty launched an impromptu art project. Spontaneously sketching a black-and-white cartoon onto his son’s brown paper lunch bag, he sent it off with him to his class at Fremont Elementary School.

Neither one realized then that this “lunch bag art,” as they now call it, would one day become a kind of family tradition.

“I was a pretty shy kid,” said the younger Doty, who now lives near Forestville with his partner Emily Jern-Miller and their two children, Rye and Eve. “My dad was afraid I would have a hard time making friends, so instead of just putting my name on the lunch bag, he started drawing little cartoons around the letters. ”“I do think it helped me open up and make friends,” Doty said.

“He did it every day. ”“I guess I threw away at least a third of what my dad , before my mom found out and said, ‘You need to be bringing those home,’” he recalled.

“So I would. But I had them all crunched up in my pocket. My mom would find them, iron them and keep them. ” A screenshot from the June 17, 1992 edition of the Press Democrat, featuring a story about Steve Doty and the brown paper bag art he created for his son Ian.

Forestville illustrator Steve Doty drew quick line drawings on his son Ian’s paper lunch bags. Ian’s mom started saving brown paper art soon after they began more than 35 years ago, uncrumpling and ironing bags retrieved from school pants. Photo taken Thursday, May 21, 2026 in their home near Forestville. Forestville illustrator Steve Doty drew quick line drawings on his son Ian’s paper lunch bags.

Ian’s mom started saving brown paper art soon after they began more than 35 years ago, uncrumpling and ironing bags retrieved from school pants. Photo taken Thursday, May 21, 2026 in their home near Forestville. Forestville illustrator Steve Doty drew quick line drawings on his son Ian’s paper lunch bags. Ian’s mom started saving brown paper art soon after they began more than 35 years ago, uncrumpling and ironing bags retrieved from school pants.

This photo of Steve and Ian Doty — with some of the paper lunch bags that Steve created from his son — appeared in a June, 1992 edition of the Press Democrat. A screenshot from the June 17, 1992 edition of the Press Democrat, featuring a story about Steve Doty and the brown paper bag art he created for his son Ian.

The funny and fanciful drawings were often quite elaborate, with the name “I-A-N” drawn in the form of marshmallows being roasted over a campfire, or pieces of I-A-N-shaped bread popping from a toaster.

“My name was always in the images somewhere,” Doty said. “Sometimes they were hard to see, but usually they were really visible — like a clown juggling a cat, a knife and a pie, along with the three letters of my name. When we were learning about George Washington in school, and found out that George Washington had wooden teeth, my dad drew George Washington smiling with my name carved into them.

”“When I was 8½, my mom contacted the Press Democrat, right around Father’s Day, and they did a little article that showed a picture of my dad and me, with the whole table covered in these bags,” Doty said, referencing a now 34-year-old story by George Hower which ran on Wednesday, June 17, 1992. Skipping to the present, more than three decades on, the Doty family tradition lives on in Ian, who elevated the brown paper showpieces from black-and-white to color on his own children’s lunch bags — and who is now contemplating their significance following a devastating recent diagnosis.

“When my son started bringing a lunch to school, at a time when he really liked monster trucks, I drew a picture of a monster truck crushing his name, R-Y-E,” Ian said. “Then I had a crane, lifting up his name. He liked it, so I just kept doing it. ” “Ian would incorporate things our son was learning about in school or on class tests,” added Jern-Miller.

When their daughter Eve was old enough, she was sent to school with her own custom bags, each featuring her name spelled out in creative ways. Forestville illustrator Ian Doty continued his dad Steve’s tradition of drawing on paper lunch bags for his children, only adding color and spending a bit longer on each.

Forestville illustrator Ian Doty continued his dad’ Steve’s tradition of drawing on paper lunch bags for his children, only adding color and spending a bit longer on each. Paper bag art created by Ian Doty for his kids. Forestville illustrator Ian Doty continued his dad Steve’s tradition of drawing on paper lunch bags for his children, only adding color and spending a bit longer on each.

With Rye and Eve now 11 and 9, it’s been a while since Ian regularly decorated their lunch bags, though perhaps “decorated” is a bit of an understatement.

“They were works of art,” said Petaluma social worker and therapist Cheryl Jern, Emily’s mother. Formerly an advisory member of the Petaluma Senior Center, Jern counts herself as one of Ian’s biggest fans, and loves sharing the story of the lunch bag art.

“I must say that Ian is an even better artist than Steve — and Steve would be the first to admit that. ”“I only ever did one a week or so,” Doty said.

“But my kids took them back to school over and over, so that was OK. ”Of course, doing for his children what his father did for him has been a wonderful experience, he said.

“It was really special, every day, bringing those bags to school,” he said. “I wanted the same thing for my kids, so that’s part of why I did it. It’s been a lot of fun. ”“It can be challenging,” Doty said.

“The creases in a bag can be an issue, so you need to be careful and sketch a little lighter or you’ll end up with a dark mark. I also learned that even though color pencils work great on paper bags, they do tend to rub off a bit — especially if you are reusing the bag several times in a row. ”Asked if he predicts that Rye and Eve will continue the tradition, Doty said, “Quite possibly.

They both love to draw. I think if they have kids, they will probably continue the tradition. ” Until then, the family will be facing a challenge far more difficult than learning to draw on paper bags.

“I was recently diagnosed with cancer, and it looks like it’s terminal,” Doty said last week. “We just found out a few days ago. We’re still adjusting. ” “So, there’s something extra poignant about talking about these bags right now,” said Jern-Miller, “just thinking about the tradition of leaving messages in art for the people you love. ”





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