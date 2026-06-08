Bay Area farmers, researchers differ on total costs of climate-related drought

The study found Sonoma County’s biggest climate-related hazard is drought.

David Pacheco, 25, walks pasture land mowed for silage on land he manages for Larry Peter of Spring Hill Dairy, Wednesday, May 27, 2026 near Two Rock.

Abundant winter and spring precipitation allowed for a bumper crop of feed for dairy herds. The economic impacts of drought on agriculture are well-known in Sonoma County, as every business from wineries to dairies feels the weight of a dry season and— a company that offers product lifecycle management and regulatory compliance software to food and beverage, cosmetics and chemical brands — used data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Federal Emergency Management Agency National Risk Index.

Sonoma County’s farmers lose nearly $17 million each year to climate-related disasters, largely droughts. This was found in comparison to Napa County, which has suffered similar drought impacts, at nearly $23 million in annual losses. The study found Sonoma County’s biggest climate-related hazard is drought. It focused on damages from FEMA-defined disasters including droughts, extreme cold and heat waves, inland flooding and wildfires, using 2022 county data and 2025 state data.

FEMA estimates that the U.S. loses approximately $5.1 billion in agricultural value each year because of natural hazards — primarily drought — or more than $2,700 per farm. A Sonoma County farm may spend about $5,400 per year responding to drought, the study said.

“Climate disasters are no longer just destroying crops — they’re disrupting the entire U.S. food supply chain,” Trace One said in a statement. “What once looked like isolated weather events are now creating interconnected supply-chain risks with direct consequences for consumers, retailers, and food manufacturers alike. ” The impacts from climate disasters are familiar in the North Bay.

Sonoma County Farm Bureau executive director Dayna Ghirardelli told The Press Democrat that winegrowers always experience lower yields and diminished product quality during drought, while dairy farmers depend on prolific grass to graze healthy cows. These and many other producers may depend on water deliveries during droughts, she said.

However, several Sonoma County agricultural leaders and researchers questioned the accuracy of Trace One’s study. While the region has suffered the impacts of climate change driving hotter summers and more dangerous wildfires, it is difficult to quantify total economic losses from these conditions and Smith provided annual disaster reports filed in 2020 and 2021 showing that related to drought, rangeland losses totaled $3.7 million in 2020 and $5.3 million in 2021.

Pasture losses related to drought totaled $395,042 in 2020 and $705,131 in 2021. Smith questioned the study’s methodology of averaging losses per year to natural disasters.

“We have not needed to submit additional loss reporting since that last drought,” he told The Press Democrat. In response, Trace One said the study used FEMA’s National Risk Index for expected annual loss , alongside data about county-level farm counts and value from the USDA, to find an average economic impact from natural disasters. The researchers said this estimate “does not predict an acute dollar loss for any single severe disaster year.

” Because it used decades of data to project an annualized baseline of financial risk, it creates an annual estimate which is inherently different from a localized tally of acute damages from a specific time period. The study was also limited to data from natural hazards declared and tracked by FEMA, and not “secondary” climate-driven impacts, such as pest outbreaks, crop diseases or invasive species, they said.

It is unclear how the study might be used, including by Trace One’s clients, and how its estimates may influence insurers or policymakers. The firm said in its study that food and beverage brands need a view into impacts like ingredient sourcing and alternative suppliers, saying its software “helps brands respond to supply shocks faster.

”Several local researchers and farmers said the costs on the ground during and after drought, including from these “secondary” climate-driven impacts, is more complex to quantify than an annual average can reflect. Disaster reports paint only a small part of a bigger picture when looking at the broad economic costs of drought, according to Helaine Berris, water and soil adviser at University of California Cooperative Extension for the North Bay .

Berris said farmers may experience new or ongoing costs as they recover from drought and change practices to prepare for future impacts. Because of the complexity of these factors, “It’s difficult to quantify losses due to climate change over long periods of time,” she said.

“The impacts of climate change are so interrelated with other variables that it’s complicated to parse out exact causes especially over many years or decades,” Berris said. “For example, wear and tear on irrigation infrastructure from being in hotter temps for longer periods of time due to climate change, thus reducing a farm’s overall water resiliency by decreasing certainty in irrigation efficiency.

” She and managers for the local groundwater management agencies noted how different that level of preparedness can look for producers in varying areas of the county. Sonoma County’s soil and water environments are quite diverse, and water management varies between farmers in different areas as much as between farmers of different products. , said since the prolonged drought a lot of work has been underway across different local agencies to address the varying needs of water users across.

The Sonoma Valley subbasin producers are the hardest hit during droughts, and he’s been meeting with them to explore the costs and benefits to cut groundwater use by 15%. Such variation in water needs impacts how larger companies like Redwood Empire Vineyard Management handle water, in their case for more than 2,500 acres of vineyards, according to partner and viticulturist Tyler Klick.

Every vineyard requires different approaches for handling water, depending on many factors including soil type, vine health and whether a site can use groundwater supplies. Klick works with about 120 clients and manages more than 200 wells, and he said that, during the multiyear drought, they lost “millions” in profits because of “very light” grape yields.

For the most part, the region’s winemakers water infrequently to improve vine resilience and prepare for heat waves and periods of scarce water, he said. They also use different tools such as smart valves for precise, timed water management, and soil probes to monitor soil and vine health and cover crops, and pay for consultants. This all adds up: “I think we’re actually spending more because we want to get better at it,” Klick said.

He estimated annual costs for water management average up to $400 per acre varying widely between the different sites. Like Klick’s clients, many producers in other sectors see the costs of water conservation efforts add up over time, and are difficult to quantify by year.

Vince Trotter, UCCE’s sustainable ag coordinator and agricultural ombudsman in Marin County, said there are many other categories of loss that would be difficult to capture under one umbrella, including recurring losses caused by previous disasters. For example, many producers may not have reported how much they spend on rising insurance premiums following years of disastrous wildfires, a climate-driven disaster which the Trace One study did not focus on. It’s also difficult to quantify the cost of new regulatory requirements.

Having to report to the state how much surface and groundwater is being used, for example, can require costly investments in new equipment, or improvements to old infrastructure like silted ponds collecting water, he said.

“The cost and administrative burden to do that work is beyond most farms and ranches,” Trotter said. “And so they don’t do the work. ” There are many efforts underway to help farmers consider different options that work for them, Berris said. She regularly holds workshops demonstrating the use of soil moisture sensors and helping producers make their own sensors.

Some farmers may invest in sensors or pumps, or update their irrigation system. Jersey dairy cows graze at Spring Hill Dairy, Wednesday, May 27, 2026 near Two Rock. Abundant winter and spring precipitation allowed for a bumper crop of feed for dairy herds. , are very aware of the cost of preparing for the future.

He said after the previous drought he invested about $150,000 in a solar pump system designed to efficiently transport water around his property’s rolling hills. The Tomales ranch collects water using wells and ponds, and pumps it up the property’s hills to a holding tank. From there, water flows downhill to 40 troughs serving about 1,200 cattle.

“Before that, the tops of the hills weren’t getting the water,” Poncia said. Poncia’s situation is promising, he said — he has abundant water resources on his land and the solar pumps are paid off and free to operate, with a 10-year warranty.

However, he said all farmers need to practice good water management and make investments in their infrastructure not only to prepare for the next major drought, but to manage the typical seasonal droughts when spring rains end and grasses dry out.

“We’re in a drought every year,” he said. “It’s a seasonal drought from May onward. Every year is a long, dry summer. ”, which would particularly impact vineyards with gravel and rock which struggle to retain water supplies.

Those may need irrigation within the next month, ahead of schedule, he said. But Klick said he isn’t worried about the season, thanks to the region experiencing rainfall in April and May.

“We have triggers we use to indicate irrigation with the data we’re collecting, and once we get those triggers we’ll start irrigation,” he said. “But we don’t see water availability being an issue this year. All of ourDairy workers run cow milking apparatus at Spring Hill Dairy, Wednesday, May 27, 2026 near Two Rock.

Where a farmer is located and how they manage their available resources is key to how well they fare during dry periods, said, said farmers can get help from the USDA and the Farm Service Agency to offset grazing losses, feed costs, water hauling and emergency conservation work. There are also cost-share programs that can help cover new water infrastructure and improvements, he said.

Peter said he’s in a good situation as he has a lake and can send water downstream to his 300 cattle. But he remembers the last drought well: “We had to pray for rain. ” He said many livestock operations had to reduce herd sizes, spend heavily on feed or haul in water, and faced climbing feed, fuel, fertilizer and labor prices. The North Bay received a “decent” rainfall amount in early spring and later in April and May.

“It’s been some of the best grass years you could imagine,” Peter said, “We’re getting second, third cuttings. ” A dairy pond, completely on Larry Peters’ Spring Hill Dairy, Wednesday, May 27, 2026 near Two Rock. Abundant winter and spring precipitation allowed for a bumper crop of feed for dairy herds and pons to be filled.

“We’ve learned that one decent rain year doesn’t erase long-term drought conditions, especially with how unpredictable weather has become in California,” Peter said.

“A lot of the current forecasts are already warning about drought potentially redeveloping later this year as we move into summer and fall. Farmers are paying close attention because we’ve seen how quickly conditions can turn once the heat comes and rainfall shuts off. ” Staff Writer Natalie Hanson reports on business and agriculture for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at natalie.hanson@pressdemocrat.com or at 619-665-5887.





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