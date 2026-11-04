Bay Area Congressional Races Preliminary Returns Show Democratic Dominance

Preliminary election returns from November 3, 2024, reveal Bay Area congressional incumbents leading challengers as Democrats take the House.

Bay Area congressional incumbents were largely leading their challengers in preliminary returns as of Tuesday, with Democrats securing national control of the House of Representatives while maintaining dominance in regional races. The California Secretary of State released these initial voting figures at 9:09 p.m. on November 3, indicating that party representation in the region was not expected to see significant upheaval despite the broader political shift.

North Bay Redistricting Impacts Gallagher and McGuire

Republican incumbent James Gallagher, who won a special election this summer to complete the term of the late Rep. Doug LaMalfa, was trailing Democratic state Sen. Mike McGuire in the 1st District. Gallagher had secured victory under the district's previous boundaries, but the redrawn map used for the November election includes part of Sonoma County and tilts toward Democrats due to last year's Proposition 50 redistricting measure. With about 131,000 votes counted out of 459,587 registered district voters, Gallagher held 55,164 votes or 42%, while McGuire led with 76,175 votes or 58%.

Also read Live election updates: What voters need to know about Midterms in CA, Bay Area and beyond

Garamendi and DeSaulnier Lead in Contra Costa and Solano

Democratic incumbent John Garamendi, a former state lawmaker, insurance commissioner, and lieutenant governor first elected to the House in 2009, was leading Republican challenger Rudy Recile in the district covering parts of Contra Costa and Solano counties. Recile, a retired U.S. Army major and businessman from Fairfield, faced a steep uphill battle against the established incumbent. Garamendi had captured 50,143 votes or 70% of the tally, compared to Recile's 21,462 votes or 30%, with about 75,000 votes counted out of 455,084 registered voters.

In the neighboring district that includes much of Contra Costa County and part of Alameda County, Democratic incumbent Mark DeSaulnier was also leading his Republican opponent. DeSaulnier, a former Concord council member, Contra Costa County supervisor, and state lawmaker first elected in 2014, faced Jeff Frese, a Moraga businessman who founded and later sold the low-carbohydrate snack company Fat Snax. With about 12,000 ballots counted out of 502,963 registered voters, DeSaulnier held a commanding 9,468 votes or 73.8%, while Frese had 3,366 votes or 26.2%.

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East Bay Duels Feature Simon and Wahab Ahead

Democratic incumbent Lateefah Simon, a civil rights advocate, former Bay Area Rapid Transit District board member, and California State University trustee first elected in 2024, was leading Democratic rival Jamie Joyce in the East Bay district. The race was unique as it pitted two Democrats against each other in a district running from Albany south to San Leandro. Joyce, a Berkeley technology worker, trailed Simon significantly, with Simon holding 94,488 votes or 80.7% and Joyce holding 22,637 votes or 19.3%, based on about 116,000 ballots counted out of 458,688 registered voters.

Similarly, in the Alameda County district running from Hayward and Fremont east through Dublin and Livermore, Democratic incumbent Aisha Wahab was leading her Democratic challenger Melissa Hernandez. This contest also featured intra-party competition for a full term. Wahab, who won a special election this summer to replace former Rep. Eric Swalwell who resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations, held 60,454 votes or 58.5%. Hernandez, BART's board president, had 42,885 votes or 41.5%, with about 102,000 ballots counted out of 426,865 registered district voters.

South Bay Incumbents Extend Wide Leads Over Opponents

Further south, Democratic incumbent Kevin Mullin, a former state Assembly member first elected to the House in 2022, was leading Republican challenger Charles Hoelter, a retired UPS supervisor, in the district spanning San Mateo County's Highway 101 corridor. Mullin held a decisive lead with 68,676 votes or 78.6% against Hoelter's 18,664 votes or 21.4%, based on about 90,000 ballots counted out of 429,805 registered voters.

Democrat Sam Liccardo, the former San Jose mayor making his first reelection bid, was also leading his Republican challenger Peter Soule. Soule, who worked in his family's San Francisco-based steel business, faced the district running from southwestern San Mateo County into northwestern Santa Clara County and part of San Jose. Liccardo had 19,726 votes or 79.4%, while Soule had 5,133 votes or 20.6%, with about 25,000 ballots counted out of 461,014 registered voters.

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Democratic incumbent Ro Khanna, first elected to the House in 2016, was leading Republican challenger Ritesh Tandon in the district stretching from southern Fremont through Milpitas, northern San Jose, and Sunnyvale. With about 11,000 ballots counted out of 386,768 registered voters, Khanna held 8,812 votes or 71.5% to Tandon's 3,513 votes or 28.5%. Meanwhile, Democratic incumbent Zoe Lofgren, first elected in 1994, was leading Republican challenger Shane Lewis, a Marine Corps veteran and music teacher, in the district stretching from eastern San Jose south through the Salinas Valley. Lofgren had 29,867 votes or 72.1% to Lewis's 11,557 votes or 27%, according to the partial count.