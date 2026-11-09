Mistah F.A.B. and Community Fund Search for Missing Chantel Brooks at Vallejo Concert

Hip-hop artists and family gather in Vallejo to support the search for missing Chantel Brooks, with a vigil planned for November 17 in San Francisco.

Bay Area hip-hop artists and community members gathered on Sunday, November 7, 2026, at the Noble Cinema Studios in Vallejo for a charity concert designed to finance the continued search for 37-year-old Chantel Brooks. The event featured performances by prominent local talent alongside family members, aiming to keep public attention focused on the woman who has been missing for over three months. Proceeds from the night were designated to cover costs for investigative support, promotional posters, and other outreach efforts to maintain visibility for her case.

The fundraising concert brought together local musical talent and the missing woman's close network to generate resources for her family. Bay Area hip-hop performer Mistah F.A.B. took the stage alongside Kevin Robinson, who is also known by his artist name Footz the Beast. Robinson emphasized that the gathering was not just about entertainment but about sustaining momentum for the investigation.

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Robinson expressed deep gratitude to the community and media for their solidarity during this difficult period for the family. He stated that the collective effort was essential for keeping the search alive and ensuring that Chantel Brooks remains a priority for both the public and law enforcement agencies involved in the case.

Law enforcement agencies classify the disappearance of Chantel Brooks as suspicious, though no suspect has been publicly identified. The last confirmed sighting of the San Francisco resident occurred on July 17, 2026, when security footage captured her entering her vehicle in a Fairfield CVS parking lot. Her family maintains that she works in San Francisco and has been in regular communication with detectives since her disappearance.

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Authorities have indicated they continue to receive weekly updates from investigators working on the case, reinforcing the family's trust in the ongoing police efforts. Relatives of Chantel Brooks have refused to abandon hope despite the passage of several months without a resolution. Her brother, Calvin Robinson, described her as the heart of their family and noted that the community's support has been vital during this three-month period.

Friends of the missing woman have reported a history of domestic violence involving her boyfriend, who departed the area shortly after she vanished. Despite these troubling reports, the family has not publicly named the boyfriend as a suspect and continues to work closely with law enforcement. Calvin Robinson reiterated that the family is doing their best and relies heavily on the community sticking beside them.

Family members are preparing for another public gathering to mark the four-month milestone of Chantel Brooks' disappearance. A vigil is scheduled for November 17 to take place outside the Hotel Le Nain in San Francisco, the location where she was employed. This event will serve as another opportunity for supporters to show solidarity and keep the search for answers active.

The family hopes that both the concert proceeds and public attention will contribute to finding her and bringing closure to the situation. The sustained engagement of local artists and residents demonstrates a unified front in demanding answers regarding the missing San Francisco resident.