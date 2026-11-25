Crews install a temporary seawall in San Francisco, Marin residents stack sandbags and Santa Cruz officials close wharves and beaches amid dangerous surf.

Crews install a temporary seawall in San Francisco, Marin residents stack sandbags and Santa Cruz officials close wharves and beaches amid dangerous surf. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie visited the emergency operations center and urged residents not to drive through floodwaters and to “be aware mid- to late morning tomorrow,” when waves could reach the seawall at Ocean Beach.

Communities from the North Bay to the Central Coast are stacking sandbags, closing beaches and issuing evacuation warnings as record-setting king tides and dangerous surf surge across the region. In San Francisco, king tides set new records after pushing water onto sidewalks and streets, and officials warn stronger tides arrive just after midnight and before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

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Crews installed a temporary seawall up to a mile long along the Embarcadero, drawing curious spectators like resident Luke Odenwald, who said,"I like to see things that are out of the ordinary. This doesn’t happen very often," and Deanna Tsang, who came to"just see it for myself, or just see if it’s AI enhanced.

" San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie visited the emergency operations center and urged residents not to drive through floodwaters and to"be aware mid- to late morning tomorrow," when waves could reach the seawall at Ocean Beach. Families watched from a distance there, with resident Daniela McFadden noting,"It looks like the water came pretty close, I mean, yeah, given that the sand is all wet.

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" Meanwhile, residents picked up sandbags during extended hours at the public works yard, including Sandy Coleman near Ingleside, who cleared her drain and stacked bags because"our garage floods, so better to be safe than sorry," adding that past power outages lasted"sometimes four hours … think the last time was six. " In Marin County, residents filled bags at the Tamalpais Community Center and lined sandbags along Coyote Creek in Mill Valley and near Lucky Drive in Corte Madera ahead of higher tides and rain.

George Moran of Tamalpais Valley called neighbors"pretty anxious, with the king tides and the storms coming in.

" Mill Valley resident Deidre Lang said she placed"about 30 sandbags either from the county … surrounding our doors … make sure the vent near the fireplace is blocked," while neighbor Zoe Kessler added,"We’re here. We have our pumps, our backup pumps. Hopefully we won’t need it and everything will be fine.

"Electronic signs in Sausalito warned of flooding after crews earlier rescued an uninjured woman from waist-deep water. "Anytime we have someone in the water not in protective equipment, we’re assuming they’re in a situation that’s potentially dangerous," said Bret McTigue of the Marin County Fire Department.

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Farther south, officials closed the Santa Cruz and Capitola wharves — with the Santa Cruz Wharf expected to reopen at 4 p.m. Wednesday — kept Santa Cruz beaches closed until Thursday and issued an evacuation warning for Capitola Village. Crews piled a sand barrier on the beach while business owners stacked sandbags.

Melissa Serriteno, owner of Caruso’s restaurant in Capitola, said her husband put"plastic bags with sandbags on top" at the entrance because they previously flooded from king tides rather than rain. She plans to close in the morning and rely on police and fellow business owners for updates, noting,"The whole community will be informed.

" Holiday visitors Betsy and Brad from Long Beach cut their beach plans short after learning of the closures. "We were going to come out tomorrow morning, because since you told us it’s closing, we're going to go to the inn and hopefully be out before it gets too dangerous out here," Betsy said, while Brad noted the sand was piled"way higher to the boardwalk than when we were here last time, for sure.

" Officials urged everyone to avoid beaches and coastal access points due to dangerous, unexpected waves.