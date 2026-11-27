Bay Area business, charities see rising need for meals on Thanksgiving as families face challenges
Thousands of meals were prepared for people in need, including unhoused residents and families facing economic challenges, around the Bay Area on this Thanksgiving.
Glide planned to distribute more than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals in San Francisco Thursday to people in need, including unhoused residents and families facing economic challenges.
Rising need brings families to Glide Thanksgiving meal Glide planned to distribute more than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals in San Francisco Thursday to people in need, including unhoused residents and families facing economic challenges. Among those receiving a meal was Michael Green, who said the experience provided comfort during a difficult time.
"I'm homeless," he said. "Day 1, they've made me feel like family. "Daniel Maxwell, who has volunteered at Glide for 24 years, said the sense of community keeps him returning each Thanksgiving and Christmas. "It's the love that everybody exudes while we're working here around the table.
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