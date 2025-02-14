Bay Area Battered by Winter Storm: Flooding, High Winds, and Landslides Threaten Residents

The Bay Area is grappling with the aftermath of a fierce winter storm, experiencing heavy rainfall, powerful winds, and the threat of flooding and landslides. The storm has caused widespread power outages, tree falls, and road closures. Residents are urged to exercise caution and heed evacuation warnings issued for certain areas.

The Bay Area experienced a significant onslaught of wet and windy weather overnight and into Thursday, brought on by the latest winter storm. The atmospheric river continues to unleash moderate to heavy rainfall across the region, accompanied by gusty winds and a potential for thunderstorms. These conditions are projected to persist through Friday morning. Localized flooding is a widespread concern, and landslides are also possible. A high-wind warning remains in effect until Friday at 10 p.m.

for areas including San Francisco County, Northern Monterey Bay, the Peninsula coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, the Coastal North Bay, and Point Reyes National Seashore. A wind advisory is in place for the interior Bay Area and Central Coast regions until Friday morning due to winds reaching up to 40 mph with gusts potentially exceeding 60 mph. These powerful winds pose risks of tree falls, downed power lines, debris movement, and property damage.Mt. Umunhum in the Santa Cruz Mountains recorded an impressive 81 mph wind gust today, while SFO International Airport registered a wind gust of 62 mph around noon. The entire Bay Area is under a flood watch through Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters anticipate excessive rainfall, rapid runoff, and potential flooding of creeks and streams. A high-surf warning is in effect for the entire coastline due to breaking waves up to 30 feet, and waves up to 45 feet on west-facing beaches.Evacuation warnings have been issued for parts of Salinas, Prunedale, and areas along the Carmel River, as reported by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon. Residents can determine if their location is under an evacuation warning by visiting a provided link. Meanwhile, in the Sierra Nevada, a winter storm warning is in effect through Friday at 10 p.m., with Tahoe potentially receiving 2 to 5 feet of snow. The severe weather has already caused some tree falls in the North Bay, along with localized flooding and road closures due to flooding. The Marinwood family, whose home flooded last week when a concrete drain became blocked by debris-laden water, is taking every precaution to prevent further flooding, adding to the existing six-figure damage. 'I hired a team of people yesterday that basically went into this open space and took out all the wood and debris and you can see piles of wood that we've created on areas of elevation,' said homeowner Dara Sherafat. The family's insurance company denied their claim, stating that stream flooding is not covered. The family does not reside in a flood zone, and their lender did not require federal flood insurance. Sherafat claims that a long-time neighbor stated the 30-year-old drain that clogged was supposed to be replaced decades ago. 'That they were gonna make improvements over the years. But, that never happened,' said Sherafat. The damage is done, leaving the family to grapple with the question of who will bear the financial responsibility. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family. 'I just need help from my community and from the city and from the county,' said Sherafat.Further north, in Santa Rosa, first responders were on standby in case the local Sutter healthcare facility experienced another flooded parking lot. Fortunately, as of Thursday, no such event occurred. 'There was some emergency work that was done to alleviate the potential of a backup, but as of right now, it's been flowing as needed,' said Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal of the Santa Rosa Fire Department. The saturated soil conditions across the region increase the risks of mudslides, landslides, rockfalls, and tree falls. 'It makes those weakened trees just that much easier to come down,' said the Fire Marshal. While some rockfalls were caught and stopped by a chain link fence, larger falls could easily breach it. Freezing temperatures can exacerbate cracks between rocks if ice forms, potentially causing hillside rockfalls. The Pacifica Pier, renowned for its massive coastal waves, experienced a downed tree that knocked out power for hundreds in the area, including a preschool. One local resident visiting the pier described the experience, stating, 'It almost knocked me over. I felt like I was going to fly away,' said Drew Malcom of Daly City. He and Shemaine Quimson had planned to go crab fishing, but the unexpected wind gusts deterred them. Many expressed concern about flooding in the area, with some preparing sandbags and others exercising extra caution while driving due to potential flooded roadways. In South San Francisco, officials reported a tree falling at Westborough Boulevard and Galway Place. The fire chief indicated that 500 customers lost power as a result. For one family, the power outage presented a particularly alarming situation. Reynaldo Apolonario, a resident who requires oxygen, experienced a loss of power to his oxygen machine. They promptly contacted 911, and first responders swiftly intervened by setting up a generator. Down the street, the city's preschool on Galway Place was left in darkness and cold, with no lights or heat for the children





