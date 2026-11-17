Friday’s nationwide groundstop led to hundreds of delays across SFO, OAK and SJC by Saturday

Passengers keep an eye out for their luggage after their flight from Oakland to Guadalajara, Mexico, was canceled at Oakland International Airport in Oakland, Calif.

, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. The Federal Aviation Administration halted air traffic nationwide due to a communication issue. Hundreds of flights and even more passengers suffered continued delays and cancellations at airports across the Bay Area through Saturday evening followingAt San Francisco International Airport, 283 flights were delayed and 253 others cancelled through Saturday afternoon as of about 4:05 p.m., according to Russ Mackey, SFO’s airport duty manager.

Also read Heavy rain floods Bay Area roads, damages San Francisco home and leaves drivers stranded

“The biggest thing is they may encounter longer lines at the check in counters due to people still resolving some of their canceled flights from yesterday’s outage,” Mackey told Bay Area News Group. “Outside of that, we are departing as normal. Make sure you continually check the status of your flight before heading out to the airport. ”starting at about 1 p.m., marking the second-longest grounding of flights in American airspace.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Friday blamed the ground stop on “instability” in key communications systems. Mackey on Saturday cautioned travelers to plan on extra time at the ticket counters through the weekend. While the airport is “back to normal operations,” Mackey added that airlines were still resolving cancellations and delays with passengers into Saturday evening.

Advertisement

“I would expect in the next couple of days for the airlines to be caught up on their schedules and to have resolved the cancellations,” he said. East Bay travelers flying out of Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport, suffered 20 cancellations and 58 delays of 30 minutes or more by about 3:20 p.m., OAK spokesperson Kaley Skantz told Bay Area News Group.

Meanwhile, South Bay travelers flying out of San José Mineta International Airport saw 17 canceled flights by Saturday evening “and most flights have experienced some delays,” according to Ana Maria State, SJC’s assistant public information manager. When asked when the public could expect delays and cancellations to subside, Skantz said “it’s hard to say at this time because it’s all dependent on airline schedules and staffing as everything normalizes.

” “We are hopeful for continued resumption of normal operations,” she added.

“We expect operations to normalize as the weekend continues. ” Nicholas Adams, a public relations and communications executive from San Jose, said his regular weekly aerial commute between SJC and Los Angeles International Airport turned “bizarre” on Friday when his afternoon flight got rescheduled to 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Advertisement

When he arrived to find a packed LAX, with hoards of people camping out on make-shift beds due to the previous day’s wave of delays and cancelations that rippled into the next day. Then, his 6 a.m. flight got canceled, and he scrambled to find a way back home the same day.

He decided to rent a car and hurried over to the Hollywood Burbank Airport for a flight that took off back to SJC at 8 a.m. He said he considered himself “one of the lucky ones. ” “I got real excited today when I saw our beautiful downtown today,” Adams said.

“I had to stay another night in Los Angeles, which was fine. But for people who were in a very different situation, who are in a different socio-economic situation, that’s potentially a hardship for them to open up their wallet again and figure out what they’re going to do. ”