Bay Area agencies prepared to respond to anything during El Niño winter

Personnel with Cal Fire, the Red Cross, PG&E and San Jose's Office of Emergency Management said they have to be ready for anything this winter.

Several emergency responders got together Tuesday to demonstrate the teamwork it will take to deal with the impacts of impending El Niño storms. Damian Trujillo reports.

Several emergency responders got together Tuesday to demonstrate the teamwork it will take to deal with the impacts of impending El Niño storms. Personnel with Cal Fire, the Red Cross, PG&E and San Jose's Office of Emergency Management said they have to be ready for anything this winter, adding that communication and teamwork between allied agencies is key so everyone is on the same page.

Also read San Jose and Bay Area Event Calendar for November 13 and 14

"We’re very fortunate enough to have a very large meteorology team and helping us expand our view of the weather so we can see four days, 10 days out," PG&E Vice President Angie Gibson said. "It allows us to better plan so we can mobilize resources. " It will be all hands on deck this winter, where El Niño is expected to bring heavy storms. The big question is when or how big the storms will be.

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The bright spot, according to Cal Fire Unit Chief Marcus Hernandez, is the South Bay did not see any big fires this summer that could have created burn scars -- a concern during the wet weather. PG&E meteorologists said in 2023, the region had 15 atmospheric rivers in a two-and-a-half month period. Emergency responders said technology has changed dramatically since the last time the Bay Area experienced big storms, like the ones in 2023.

They said improving technology will help them plan, prepare and respond better.