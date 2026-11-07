Baxdrostat Trial Shows Potential Permanent Cure for Resistant Hypertension

A new drug trial reveals baxdrostat may permanently cure primary aldosteronism in 800,000 Britons. Harvard and Queen Mary University researchers report lasting blood pressure normalization after treatment stopped.

A groundbreaking medical trial involving the drug baxdrostat suggests a potential permanent cure for a significant subset of British patients suffering from resistant high blood pressure. Scientists from Queen Mary University of London and Harvard Medical School describe the findings as extraordinary, noting that improvements in blood pressure levels persisted for two years after participants discontinued the medication. This development offers a promising alternative to lifelong drug therapy or invasive surgery for the estimated 800,000 Britons affected by primary aldosteronism.

Drug Mechanism Targets Hormone Root Cause

Baxdrostat functions by blocking the production of aldosterone, a hormone produced by the adrenal glands that causes the kidneys to retain salt and water. In approximately five percent of hypertension cases, an overproduction of this hormone drives blood pressure to dangerous levels. The trial demonstrated that suppressing this hormone not only lowers blood pressure but may also cause the cells responsible for its production to disappear. This mechanism offers a finite course of treatment that could lead to an infinite cure, addressing the underlying disorder rather than just managing symptoms.

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Clinical Outcomes Exceed Decade-Long Expectations

The study involved 14 patients in the United States who took the drug once daily for six to twelve months. Researchers observed a 99 percent drop in key markers of excess aldosterone production two years after the patients stopped taking the pill. Average systolic blood pressure decreased from 142.4 mmHg to 117.2 mmHg, a reduction of approximately 25 points. These results place participants within the healthy range defined by NHS guidance, which considers readings below 120 mmHg as normal and above 140 mmHg as high.

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Expert Analysis of Remission and Future Trials

Professor Mason Freeman of Harvard Medical School, who led the initial clinical study, stated that the follow-up findings offer an exciting possibility for curing this form of hypertension with daily tablets. Professor Morris Brown of Queen Mary University of London remained cautious, noting that the small sample size limits definitive conclusions. However, he emphasized that the results align with previous experiments on mice and justify larger investigations. The research team is now preparing the ELIXIR trial to replicate these results, with full findings expected in late 2028.

Regulatory Status and NHS Accessibility Timeline

Although the drug was approved by US health officials in May, it is not yet available on the National Health Service in the United Kingdom. Manufacturer AstraZeneca is currently seeking approval from UK health watchdogs, who are assessing the drug's cost-effectiveness for patients with uncontrolled high blood pressure. The drug targets a condition that affects a substantial portion of the 16 million UK adults with hypertension. If approved, baxdrostat could provide a surgical-grade cure without the risks associated with removing adrenal glands, potentially transforming the management of resistant hypertension for hundreds of thousands of patients.