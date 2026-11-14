Batwoman #9 Puts Kate Kane Under Batman's Questions After Petalon Shooting Video Goes Viral

Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez's Batwoman #9 has Kate Kane facing Batman over viral Petalon footage. The issue arrives in stores Wednesday, November 18 for $4.99.

DC's Batwoman #9, the latest issue of the Next Level series, arrives in stores on Wednesday, November 18. The comic follows Kate Kane after footage of Batwoman gunning down three men on a street in Petalon goes viral, and Batman begins asking her hard questions about what she did.

The issue is written by Eisner Award-winning writer Greg Rucka and illustrated by The Old Guard artist Leandro Fernandez. The preview pages show Batwoman at the center of a public controversy, with the Petalon incident now circulating widely beyond the comic's pages.

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Batman Confronts Batwoman Over Petalon Footage

Batman wants answers about the Petalon footage, which shows Batwoman gunning down three men on the street. The viral video has turned a private confrontation into a public matter, and Batman is pressing Kate Kane to explain what happened.

Kate is preparing to return to her sister's side in Greece, but the story makes clear that leaving does not end the questions. Batman wants answers, and Batwoman may not be willing to provide them. That tension between a hero's duty to explain and a vigilante's refusal to explain drives the issue's central conflict.

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The preview pages reportedly show Batwoman handing over her gun to Batman during the confrontation. The moment underlines how serious the accusation is, since the footage casts her as a killer rather than a protector in the eyes of the public.

Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez Shape the Story

Greg Rucka, the Eisner Award-winning writer, reunites with artist Leandro Fernandez for this issue of Next Level. Fernandez previously worked on The Old Guard, and his visual approach is central to how the tense confrontation between Batman and Batwoman lands on the page.

Critics are describing the issue as the Batwoman saga that fans have been waiting for. The creative pairing of Rucka and Fernandez is the main reason the book has drawn attention, and the Petalon storyline gives them room to explore Kate Kane's loyalty, guilt, and secrecy.

Batwoman #9 Release Date, Price, and Cover Details

Batwoman #9 goes on sale at local comic shops on Wednesday, November 18. The standard issue is priced at $4.99 and is listed under item code 0926DC0042. Readers looking for a specific edition should note that the cover shown in the preview is the Yasmine Putri cover.

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For readers who have followed Batwoman, the issue picks up the thread of Kate Kane's life abroad and her relationship with her sister in Greece. Fans who want to see how Batman responds to the viral footage will find the confrontation at the heart of this installment. The issue is available as a physical comic at retailers that carry DC titles.