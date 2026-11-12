Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes Launches on Steam

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes is now available on Steam. This survival fleet-management roguelite lets players command a Gunstar escaping the Cylons with a 50% sale ending November 18.

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes is now live on the Steam platform, offering fans a fresh narrative experience set during the Second Cylon War. This title allows players to step into the command seat of a Gunstar with the primary objective of rejoining the flagship Battlestar Galactica. The game represents a modern entry in the franchise, which has long been credited with popularizing hidden role mechanics long before digital hits like Among Us reached mainstream audiences.

Fleet Management Core Loop

The central gameplay loop of Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes focuses intensely on fleet management and combat scenarios. Players must utilize available resources and crew members to improve their odds during future engagements. A critical mechanic involves making hard narrative choices between Cylon attacks, where time functions as a scarce resource. Whenever the fleet is not under direct fire, players must quickly sort out their fleet configurations and upgrade combat capabilities before the next inevitable assault arrives.

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Developer Vision and Survival Mechanics

Developer Alt Shift describes the title as a survival fleet-management roguelite featuring procedural narrative design and real-time space battles. The narrative places the player in charge of a fleet escaping the annihilation of the Twelve Colonies. Players must manage onboard crises while preparing for the next encounter with the Cylon Fleet. The developers emphasize that times are dire, requiring leaders to make critical decisions for the survival of their fleet under constant pressure.

Random Events and Crisis Management

All resources can be produced passively, with the exception of nuclear weapons, forcing players to focus on survivability to retain more of their fleet. A larger fleet contributes more effectively to the war effort as the group attempts to reach Battlestar Galactica. Spontaneous events can occur at any moment, such as a Cylon infestation or ship fires. The player hero must deal with these emergencies lest the fleet run into trouble, adding another layer of complexity to the survival strategy.

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Community Reception and Recent Updates

Scattered Hopes currently holds a mostly positive rating on Steam, a score that has improved over time due to consistent developer support. The latest patch, released in October, added extra tutorials and three new faction scenarios. This update also included a Mac version and numerous balance and quality-of-life improvements. Many of the negative bugs that plagued earlier versions have been successfully squashed, enhancing the overall stability of the experience.

Pricing and Demo Availability

For those interested in testing the waters, a free demo is available on Steam. The full version of Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes is currently on sale at 50% off. This promotional pricing will remain active until November 18. While some critics note the constant stream of crises can be annoying, the game offers a decent BSG story for less than £1 an hour according to player reviews.