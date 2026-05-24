Battleship Box Office Success

Battleship, a film released in 2012, had a promising premise with big stars, fancy graphics, and a plot that some fans of Michael Bay's movies could relate to. However, it ended up not being the big hit it should have been. The movie follows an alien invasion and a naval officer who teams up with his brother and a group of people from a game to fight against the technologically superior enemy.

The jokes really write themselves, don't they? Bombs, things being sunk, disaster striking; we've all thought it, and this was the best example of it. 2012 brought us a movie that, on paper, should have been a smash hit.

Some big stars, fancy CGI graphics, the kind of plot Michael Bay would have nodded in approval at. And it was a huge box office triumph. Wait, hold on, it wasn't. What happened?

Battleship follows Alex Hopper, a naval officer who ends up in a full-blown war when alien forces arrive on Earth and trap a group of ships inside a massive force field. See, Independence Day and Crimson Tide. What a combo. And what starts as a military exercise quickly becomes a fight to stay alive, as the remaining crews have to use old-school naval tactics against a technologically superior enemy.

Yes, this is all somehow connected to Battleship, the game where people shout coordinates and sink plastic boats. Battleship stars Taylor Kitsch (Lone Survivor) as Alex Hopper; Alexander Skarsgård (Godzilla vs. Kong) as Stone Hopper, Alex’s older brother; Rihanna (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets) as Cora "Weps" Raikes, a weapons specialist; Brooklyn Decker (What to Expect When You’re Expecting) as Sam Shane, Alex’s girlfriend; Tadanobu Asano (Mortal Kombat) as Captain Yugi Nagata, a Japanese naval commander; Hamish Linklater (Fantastic Four) as Cal Zapata, a scientist; Liam Neeson (Schindler’s List) as Admiral Shane, Sam’s father; and Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon) as Jimmy "Ordy" Ord, a crew member





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