Battlefield Addiction Fundraiser Reunites Families With Recovering Loved Ones

Families affected by addiction gather at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort for a fundraiser, celebrating recovery and honoring those lost, including a son reunited with his mother.

The annual Battlefield Addiction fundraiser drew a packed crowd of families to the ballroom at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort on Saturday night. The event served as a powerful gathering for those navigating the complexities of substance use disorders and the long road to sobriety.

Reunion At 12th And Jackson Corner

One poignant moment involved a mother who had visited the intersection of 12th and Jackson in Seattle every Sunday at 1 p.m. for months. She waited there to see if her son, who lived on the streets and previously refused help, was still alive. On this Saturday night, the son was present, standing right next to his mother, and had the opportunity to meet the reporter who had previously covered her story.

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This reunion highlighted the persistence required in addiction recovery. Although five weeks of sobriety is just the beginning, the presence of the young man represented a significant victory. His recovery journey continues, supported by a mother who refused to give up on finding him.

Founders Art And Angie Dahlen Lead Mission

The organization is led by founders Art Dahlen and Angie Dahlen. Angie Dahlen is one of a group of mothers whose children died from addiction, having lost her son Devan approximately ten years ago. Despite this personal tragedy, she continues to fight to help other families keep their children alive.

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Art Dahlen shared the story of the mother at 12th and Jackson during a broadcast. He noted that he had never met her before that Saturday night and did not know how her story would conclude until he witnessed the reunion at the casino event.

Community Support Across Demographics

At least ten different families approached the reporter at the fundraiser. Parents from working-class, middle-class, and wealthy backgrounds attended. The families represented different races and faiths, demonstrating that addiction affects people across all socioeconomic levels.

A common sentiment among the attendees was that Art and Angie Dahlen helped them get their sons and daughters back. The diverse attendance underscored the message that addiction does not discriminate based on wealth or status.

Honoring Those Lost To Addiction

The event also included a solemn segment to honor individuals who had passed away. Candles were lit and a slideshow played as families stood one by one to remember a son or daughter who was no longer present.

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By the end of this segment, dozens of families were standing in the room bearing witness to children whose lives were cut short. These grieving families have chosen to continue fighting for others, ensuring that other parents do not have to experience such loss.

The Path To Recovery And Future Steps

Recovery is described as a long fight with relapse always lurking as a possibility. The event emphasized that sometimes a family must push hard and make life uncomfortable enough for a person in addiction to ask for help, as that moment may not come naturally.

The fundraiser concluded with the ballroom emptying, but the message remained clear. Families across the region are currently fighting to save their kids, supported by the ongoing work of the Dahlen family and the community gathered at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort.