The Battle of Point Pleasant, fought in 1774, showed frontier riflemen's fierce commitment to independence before Lexington and Concord.

A newly emphasized historical document reveals that American colonists formally declared their resolve to live as a brave and free people in 1774, nearly two years before the Declaration of Independence. The Fort Gower Resolves, issued in the wake of the Battle of Point Pleasant, demonstrate that the fight for liberty began on the western frontier long before the famous July 4, 1776, proclamation.

This discovery adds a critical layer to the history of the Revolutionary War, showing that the willingness to fight for independence was already proven on the Ohio frontier. The Battle of Point Pleasant, fought on October 10, 1774, in present-day West Virginia, stands as one of the earliest and most decisive displays of this colonial resolve.

Also read AEW didn’t do itself any favors heading into pumped-up Blood & Guts vs. NXT battle

Native warriors launched a surprise attack on the colonial camp at first light, targeting a force that was completely unaware of the impending danger. Two riflemen were chased across river rocks and brush as musket balls whizzed past them, trying desperately to reach their camp and warn their sleeping comrades.

One marksman was killed instantly by a bullet fired by a white settler who had been captured and adopted by the Shawnee. The surviving rifleman raced past the American picket, shouted the password, and warned that a massive Indian army was descending upon them.

He claimed that more than five acres of land were covered with warriors standing shoulder to shoulder, ready to attack. Despite the incredulity of the officers, troops were sent to investigate the report, a decision that placed those soldiers directly in the path of the advancing Native force.

Chief Cornstalk had originally planned to annihilate the main colonial force while it slept, preventing another colonist army from uniting with it. The warning from the riflemen cost the warriors the element of surprise, forcing a change in strategy on the battlefield.

Instead of striking the sleeping camp, the Native army collided with the troops sent to investigate. The Native army included Shawnees, Mingos, and other groups whose war chiefs Cornstalk had persuaded to unite against the colonial expansion.

Advertisement

Native chiefs urged their men to be strong and to drive the white dogs in as they ran among the ranks. The warriors tried to break the American line with muskets and tomahawks, pushing the colonists back a hundred yards in brutal hand-to-hand combat.

The colonists were badly outnumbered, but the tide slowly turned in their favor thanks to the Long Knives. This term referred to the crack shot snipers armed with Pennsylvania Long Rifles, who fought strategically in pairs from behind cover.

Rather than relying on traditional mass volley fire, one man loaded while the other aimed and fired. The weapons, known as widow-makers, and the tactics they inspired gave the snipers a decisive technological and tactical edge over the Native warriors.

The battle ebbed and flowed all day, with the colonists holding their ground against the hordes of attackers. At sunset, Chief Cornstalk withdrew his forces from the field, ending the direct combat of the battle.

These frontier riflemen later became some of the best shots in George Washington's army. Their woodcraft, scouting abilities, and marksmanship helped them pioneer early American special operations, a story detailed in military historian Patrick K. O'Donnell's forthcoming book.

Life on the frontier also produced literate, eloquent men with a fierce love of independence. After the victory at Point Pleasant, John Murray, Lord Dunmore, then Virginia's royal governor, united the two wings of his army.

Lord Dunmore marched into Chief Cornstalk's village with a massive colonist army, forcing the chief to sue for peace. The peace was made at the newly constructed Fort Gower on terms offered by Dunmore, ending what became known as Lord Dunmore's War.

Days after the victory, the riflemen took stock of their situation and their futures, fueled by rumors of British oppression in New England. They delivered a series of speeches around a campfire on November 5, 1774, recording their thoughts for posterity.

Their fiery proclamation, known as the Fort Gower Resolves, captured a rising revolutionary fervor that seized the colonies. Colonial newspapers printed their words, and eventually they were read and met with alarm in Parliament in London.

Advertisement

The resolves stated that the men were ready to maintain and defend their just rights and privileges with their rifles and support. They confirmed their loyalty to the British Crown but included a thinly veiled threat regarding future actions.

The document resolved that they would bear faithful allegiance to King George III only as long as he reigned over a brave and free people. This statement highlights the complex relationship between colonial loyalty and the emerging desire for autonomy.

The Battle of Point Pleasant and the subsequent Resolves show that the spirit of independence was already firmly established among the colonists. This history reminds Americans of their forefathers' fierce loyalty to liberty and their willingness to back it up with action.

In this 250th anniversary year of the United States, remembering these events provides crucial context for the nation's founding. The resolve demonstrated at Point Pleasant laid the groundwork for the eventual break with Britain and the birth of a new nation.

Patrick K. O'Donnell, the author of the account, serves as a senior fellow at Mount Vernon and a leading authority on American elite units. His work highlights the untold stories of the Continental Army's first soldiers in an immersive narrative.

The legacy of these riflemen extends beyond the battlefield, influencing the development of American special operations forces. Their story is one of rugged individualism and a deep commitment to the principles of freedom and self-governance.

The Fort Gower Resolves stand as a testament to the early revolutionary fervor that existed before the formal declaration of independence. They show that the fight for liberty was not just a political debate but a lived reality for those on the frontier.

As news channels today discuss the balance between human autonomy and technological control, these historical events offer a powerful reminder. The resolve of the Point Pleasant riflemen serves as an enduring example of the American spirit.

The Battle of Point Pleasant and the Fort Gower Resolves together form a crucial chapter in American history. They illustrate how the seeds of revolution were sown in the conflicts on the western frontier.

The victory at Point Pleasant and the subsequent peace negotiations marked the end of Lord Dunmore's War. However, it also marked the beginning of a broader movement toward independence that would soon engulf the entire colony.