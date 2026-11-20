The Eagles, looking to snap a seven-game losing streak, are unbeaten in their first game after the bye week under Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles, looking to snap a seven-game losing streak, are unbeaten in their first game after the bye week under Nick Sirianni. DeVonta Smith returned to Eagles practice ahead of Week 11 and was asked about the offense’s struggles during his time out with a hamstring injury.

, but that unblemished record is in serious danger. Philadelphia is mired in a seven-game losing streak, the franchise's longest since dropping eight straight in 2012. The Birds,in points per game, haven't scored more than 24 points in a game all season. And a defense that had high expectations, who went 18 of 34 for 169 yards through the air and recorded 64 yards and one fumble on the ground.

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Dave Zangaro breaks down what it means for Joe Milton and the Eagles offense that DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are back at practice for the Eagles. Bengals back out of trade with Eagles for Arnold Ebiketie So, will the Eagles win their first game in two months? Or will the Steelers beat the Birds in Philly for the first time sinceWhat time does the Eagles vs. Steelers game start? Eagles-Steelers will air on CBS.

Kevin Harlan , Trent Green and Melanie Collins will be on the call. How to watch Eagles vs. Steelers pregame coverage Start your football Sunday with"Eagles Gameday Kickoff" at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC10 Philadelphia.

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Then, flip over to NBC Sports Philadelphia at 11:30 a.m. for"Birds No Huddle" followed by"Eagles Pregame Live.

" After Eagles-Steelers ends, come back to NBC Sports Philadelphia for"Eagles Postgame Live. " NBC10 will have additional postgame coverage with"Eagles Gameday Final" at 12:05 a.m. Monday. Joe Milton held his weekly media availability on Wednesday and was asked about the nickname he prefers and his opportunity ahead with the Eagles.shows rain showers in the morning followed by steady rain in the afternoon. There's a potential for heavy rainfall, with projected winds of 10 to 15 mph.

The forecasted high is 64 degrees Fahrenheit with a low of 57 degrees. The Eagles will have a quick turnaround as they'll head to Texas for Thanksgiving to square off against the rival