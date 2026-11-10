Battle of Flowers Association Prepares Floats with Sustainable Floral Designs

The Ladies in Yellow volunteer group utilizes plastic and recycled flowers to decorate 22 floats for the April parade, saving funds for student scholarships.

The Battle of Flowers Association has launched its intensive preparation phase for the upcoming parade, with volunteer workers actively sorting, fluffing, and preserving thousands of colorful blooms well in advance of the event. This ongoing effort supports the creation of decorations for 22 floats, reflecting the group's dedication to maintaining a long-standing community tradition through their collective labor and artistic vision.

Volunteer Effort and Floral Composition

The Battle of Flowers Association, an organization composed of 400 all-women volunteers known as the Ladies in Yellow, is currently dedicating their time to assembling intricate floral arrangements for the parade. Helen Meyer, vice president of court for the Battle of Flowers Association, stated that the group is using approximately 8,000 vibrant flowers to decorate the floats this year. Some of these floral elements are handmade in Mexico, while many have been stored and reused from previous seasons. Meyer noted that certain flowers in their inventory are six to 10 years old, showcasing the durability and careful preservation methods employed by the volunteers.

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Shift to Durable Plastic Materials

Several years ago, the association made a strategic decision to move away from traditional paper flowers and began incorporating plastic flowers into their designs to ensure longevity and resilience. Helen Meyer explained that the visual difference is indistinguishable when the flowers are installed on the float or displayed during the preparation process. Furthermore, the plastic variants withstand environmental conditions significantly better than organic alternatives. This transition has allowed the group to avoid discarding used flowers, as the plastic items remain intact and ready for reuse in subsequent years.

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Financial Stewardship and Charity Impact

The commitment to recycling and reusing floral materials serves a dual purpose of environmental stewardship and financial responsibility for the organization. Helen Meyer emphasized that this approach allows the association to allocate more resources toward student scholarships and prizes, ensuring that their contributions have a lasting educational impact. Suzie Feldmann, Battle of Flowers Parade vice president, highlighted that the group provided $121,000 to local students last year, a figure directly supported by these cost-saving measures. The association also donates unused flowers to other nonprofit organizations, schools, and groups decorating for Fiesta events, further extending their charitable reach.

Upcoming Schedule and 2027 Themes

The Ladies in Yellow are scheduled to begin the physical decoration of the floats in March, leading up to the Battle of Flowers Parade which is set for April 23. While current preparations focus on the immediate event, the association is already looking ahead to future themes and projects. Recent coverage indicates that the parade floats for 2027, titled 'The Great American Roadtrip', will serve as the theme for the next cycle, with the Battle of Flowers Association already beginning initial visual explorations for that distant but significant milestone.