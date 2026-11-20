A legal showdown between a federal judge and the U.S. Department of Justice is escalating, with Chicago U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros now ordered to testify in a misconduct inquiry tied to the failed prosecution of six protesters outside the Broadview ICE facility.

Battle lines have been drawn: Judge April Perry ordered Chicago U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros to testify on the 'Broadview 6' case. A legal showdown between a federal judge and the U.S. Department of Justice is escalating, with Chicago U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros now ordered to testify in a misconduct inquiry tied to the failed prosecution of six protesters outside the Broadview U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

The case, brought during "Operation Midway Blitz," was later dropped amid concerns about possible prosecutorial misconduct. Now, Judge April Perry is examining what happened in the prosecution and whether federal prosecutors, including Boutros, were candid with the court.

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"The battle lines are really clearly drawn here. Neither side is giving in. It seems like there's going to be a confrontation," ABC7 Chicago legal analyst Gil Soffer said. Perry's order would require Boutros to answer questions under oath about issues surrounding the case, a move Soffer described as highly unusual.

"To answer questions about their own conduct or alleged misconduct before a judge, and for the U.S. attorney to be put in that position is extraordinary," Soffer said.into possible misconduct connected to the now-dismissed protester case and whether statements made by prosecutors in her courtroom were accurate. Prosecutor declines to charge police officer who fatally shot Black man in Madison, Wisconsin "The judge herself really captured the whole point when she said the presumption of regularity, the assumption that judges bring that the Department of Justice can be trusted in its representations to her.

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She said she's lost it. She's lost confidence in the office, and that's a devastating thing," Soffer said. The Justice Department is pushing back with an unusual tactic, bringing in Stanley Woodward, an assistant attorney general from Washington, to challenge the inquiry. According to Soffer, the department is arguing that Perry lacks the authority to continue her investigation and is raising a series of legal objections.

"The Department of Justice does not believe that she has the right to conduct this inquiry. And it is asserting whatever objections it can to stop it, based on privilege, the prospect of asserting the Fifth, the notion that she's exceeding her authority. And the odds of all those arguments succeeding and shutting down any further inquiry by her, I think, are very low," Soffer said.

The dispute has also raised the possibility that Boutros could invoke the Fifth Amendment if called to testify, a development Soffer said would be extraordinary for a sitting U.S. attorney.

"The Department of Justice, it deserves a presumption of regularity that its lawyers are acting lawfully and in the best interests of the Department of the People, as officers of the court. And this judge, at least, has very much called that into question. Everybody needs to care about that because our system of justice depends on this," he said. The I-Team contacted the Justice Department for comment but did not receive a response.

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Boutros could take the stand when the case returns to court for its next hearing in December.