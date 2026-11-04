Battle For No. 1 In The East: Pistons vs. 76ers Preview

Who will win the battle for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference as the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers face off?

Oct 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham passes the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The eyes of the NBA world will be on the Motor City on Wednesday night as the Detroit Pistons host the Philadelphia 76ers in a This will be the second of three matchups this season between the Pistons and the 76ers, as Detroit recently handed Philadelphia its only loss of the year on Oct. 25. With both teams out to prove that they are theOct 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaylen Brown reaches for a loose ball in front of too Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

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Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In their recent 106-93 win over the 76ers on Oct. 25, the Pistons' strong start set the tone early on the new-look 76ers led by LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. This is something the Pistons will look to replicate in front of what should be a hostile home crowd at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night against the 76ers.

Since the two teams last met, the 76ers have rallied four straight wins, three coming by single digits against the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, and Charlotte Hornets. Their only convincing double-digit win came on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls, where they won 126-107 at home. In that win, Tyrese Maxey led the way for the 76ers, scoring 26 points, 11 assists, and four rebounds on 10-of-15 shooting from the field.

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It was an all-around complete night for the 76ers as the four other starters, LeBron James , Joel Embiid , Jaylen Brown , and VJ Edgecombe , scored in double figures in the win against the Bulls. Nov 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe reacts with guard Tyrese Maxey after his three pointer against the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Heading into an energetic LCA environment against the Pistons, the 76ers starters look to replicate that consistency. Depth contributions, including Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons, are also key to victory.

What makes the 76ers so dangerous and one of the betting favorites to win the Eastern Conference at +380, per, along with the New York Knicks, is not only the star power of LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid, but also the young pieces of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. Maxey is one of the 76ers players whose impact has improved every season he's been in the NBA, and Edgecombe is coming off a promising rookie year, averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Edgecombe didn't play in the 76ers' last game against the Pistons, but Maxey did, scoring 29 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 11-of-24 shooting. The key to a Pistons victory on Wednesday night is controlling both players, as the 76ers can be hard to beat when Maxey and Edgecombe get in a rhythm. Wednesday night's matchup against the Pistons will be the first game of what should be a challenging five-game slate for the Pistons.

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Here's a look at the Pistons next five gamesOct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren collects a rebound against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectCaden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism.

In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.