Battered NY GOP members turn ire on party boss — with ousted Rep. Mike Lawler floated as replacement

“There’s already movement behind the scenes with the conservatives to get rid of him,” one insider told The Post.

Battered New York Republicans are calling to oust the longtime state party boss in the aftermath of Democrats’ Election Day romp — withas Rep. Mike Lawler’s name is being floated to take the reins of the party just days after losing his own reelection bid.

“I think a lot of people really want Ed Cox’s head,” one New York GOP insider told The Post Thursday, two days after Democrats shellacked Republicans statewide during Tuesday’s election. “People have been complaining about Ed Cox for a while now,” said another. “There’s already movement behind the scenes with the conservatives to get rid of him. ”Calls are growing for Ed Cox to be removed as head of the New York state Republican Party after midterm losses.

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Cox, 80, has led New York Republicans for most of the last 20 years, a tenure which has seen Democrats dominate and few GOP returns — a situation reinforced Tuesday when Gov. Kathy HochulAnd calls for Cox’s head weren’t all just rumor and rumbling — one of Tuesday’s only Republican winners,“I am with the people and insist we rebuild the Party. Fire Ed Cox! ” Constantino wrote in a 3 a.m.Outgoing Rep.

Elise Stefanik — viewed as a challenger of Gov. Kathy Hochul until President Trump declined to endorse her in 2025 — evenCox coup, saying Wednesday the state party “needs to be built from scratch” and needs “significant change in structure and leadership. ” Calls for Cox’s ouster follow years of frustration among New York Republicans, who haven’t won a statewide office in the 20 years since GOP Gov. George Pataki left office in 2006.

Democrats have held the state legislature for decades and the state Senate since 2018, while statewide offices like comptroller and attorney general have all gone to the left in recent years. Through nearly all of the decline, Cox has chaired the party in deeply blue New York, reigning from 2009 to 2019, then reassuming the office in 2023.

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— has also been fraught with infighting, with Cox refusing to endorse President Trump until he won the Republican primary in 2016 and then again resisting an endorsement in 2024.across New York — which mirrored nationwide results, where Democrats retook Congress, the Senate, and flipped five state governors — could be the straw to break the camel’s back and send Cox for the door. Democrat Cait Conley celebrates after defeating incumbent GOP Rep.

Mike Lawler at her election night watch party in New York on Nov. 3, 2026. Talk of an ouster has also grown now that Lawler will be out of a job come January after his— with some GOP insiders saying talk is growing that the 40-year-old rising star would be the man for the gig if he wanted it.

Supporters pointed to Lawler’s prominent tenure leading the swing district since 2023, his time as Rockland County GOP chairman and his experience as executive director of the state Republican party. Stefanik also said Lawler “would be absolutely fantastic” as party chair, but wasn’t sure if he was interested in the posting.

“No. I’m not stepping down,” Cox said when asked about the ouster chatter. “We have a lot of work to do. We got a lot of talent in the party. ”Rep.

Elise Stefanik said the New York Republican Party needed to be “built from scratch” after Tuesday’s losses. New York businessman and prominent Republican John Catsimatidis — whose son used to be married to Cox’s daughter — called for his party to cool their jets and not rush for anyone’s head, however.

“It’s nonsense to panic. We have to bring everybody together,” Catsimatidis said.

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“Everybody is looking for a scapegoat. Ed Cox is the biggest fundraiser the New York Republican Party has ever had. Does he need some other people to help in operations? Maybe so.

” But insiders insisted Cox may not have a choice — that he could find himself forced to resign if a prominent figure like Lawler made his desire for the job known.

“If Mike declared tomorrow and called on Ed to resign, I think he would have the support of 50% of the chairs, easily,” one said, adding that Erie GOP Chair Michael Kracker and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of District 11 — who held her Staten Island seat Tuesday — were also being floated as possible replacements.

Lawler, for his part, was spending the days after Election Day decompressing with his family and was unlikely to take any bold actions, sources close to him said. He would likely do whatever was best for his family at this point in his career, they added, noting Lawler and Cox were on good terms from his time working with the state party.

Party chairs are decided by New York’s Republican Committee, which isn’t due to vote on new leadership until September 2007. But Cox could feasibly be compelled to resign if he lost widespread support. Kracker declined to call for Cox’s resignation when asked, but admitted the midterm results indicated local Republicans needed to do some “soul searching.

” “I think we need to probably have some leadership brings us to a table as a party and say lets do some soul searching here,” Kracker said.

“I for one am not going to be somebody who’s in favor of an open war between different factions. ” Calls are growing for Ed Cox to be removed as head of the New York state Republican Party after midterm losses. Democrat Cait Conley celebrates after defeating incumbent GOP Rep. Mike Lawler at her election night watch party in New York on Nov. 3, 2026.