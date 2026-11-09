Batsheva Hay Missed New York Bridal Fashion Week by a Month

Batsheva Hay showed her second bridal collection at The Jewish Museum a month after NYBFW.

Her spring 2027 ready-to-wear collection paraded around the Washington Square fountain a day after NYFW ended. And on Sunday, nearly a month after NYBFW, she finally got around to showing her second “Save the best for last, right?

” Hay joked in the fifth-floor office space that served as backstage. More seriously, she explained: “I’m just happier not rushing to be part of the thing… There’s something nice about waiting a beat. ”Hay certainly marches to the beat of her own drum. And so do her brides.

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Of the nine looks she presented inside the “Modernity and Opulence: Women of the Weiner Werkstätte” exhibition, only three were white.

“OK, three-and-a-half,” Hay allowed, including a Victorian blouse in white duchesse and a gathered tulle ballerina skirt. “That’s our ‘something blue,’ but there’s also something brown and raspberry. Something lavender. ” That something lavender — a flirty crumb-catcher A-line dotted with rosettes — was worn by Miranda Cooper, a friend of Hay’s business partner Michelle Copelman who ordered it specifically in that color to attend a wedding in Provence this summer.

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She said everyone was asking her where she got it from, “and I was like, ‘Um, it’s custom. ’”Hay’s decision to include it — and Cooper — in the lineup is a testament to the community she’s built since her bridal debut last season.

“Anyone who places an order, we’re talking to them, we’re fitting them, we’re finding out their story,” she said, adding that “the point of this is to show that you can ask us for 50 different vintage ribbons and we’ll find them for you. ” In fact, she already did. Just see the mint green sweetheart number. The other point, according to Hay, was to bid farewell to the “Women of the Wiener Werkstätte,” which closes next week.

As a Jewish female designer, she felt a kinship with the nearly 200 artists in early 20th-century Vienna. After all, “modernity” and “opulence” are both strands of the Batsheva DNA, too. Of course, the evening wasn’t complete until she shouted “Mazel Tov! ” over the microphone and everyone made their way upstairs for cocktails and cake.

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