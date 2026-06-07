Bats, bikes and cemeteries: What LA’s nightlife looks like beyond the bars and clubs

Summertime could be the best time to explore the region’s not-so-obvious nightlife offerings. Here’s a guide to help you get started.

Griffith Observatory at night This story is free to read because readers choose to support LAist.

If you find value in independent local reporting, When the sun goes down it’s easy to spot the bars and clubs where the parties happen in Los Angeles. But summertime is the best time to explore the region’s not-so-obvious nightlife offerings. Want to explore the cemetery through music or take a night ride with thousands of bicyclists? What about joining citizen scientists to study urban bats or stare at the stars ?

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If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less. , a community led science project where teams study bat roosts and give biologists, policymakers and activists information about bat populations and activity in the region. For families, the museum plans to offer separate bat roost events sometime in August or September.

People of all ages will be able to learn about bats, roosting behavior, watch a bat and learn how scientists are studying them. Those interested shouldHollywood Forever is one of the most iconic cemeteries in the world and it’s more than just a resting place for the famous. The sprawling 60-acre grounds also host cultural events, film screenings and evening concerts. Big names such as Olivia Rodrigo, Tame Impala and Lana Del Rey have performed at the cemetery.

The Griffith Observatory is considered one of the most visited public observatories on the planet and offers plenty of things to do for night owls. Once a month, the Observatory partners with local telescope groups and hosts a Star Party. Dozens of telescopes set-up on the lawn and the observatory says there’s always something to see.

Check out the dates If you can’t make a Star Party, the observatory is open Tuesday to Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The observatory is closed on Mondays. Join thousands of bikers in one of the largest community bicycle rides in the U.S. The evening ride happens on the last Friday of every month on the corner of Western and Wilshire.

At sunset the Queen Mary in Long Beach provides a host of spooky experiences. The ship is rumored to be haunted and there are tours and ship walks to investigate the claim. The cheapest ticket is the Haunted Encounters Tour with general admission costs around $58 with Graveyard Tours starting at $89. You come to LAist because you want independent reporting and trustworthy local information.

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