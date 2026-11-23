You can own a piece of Batman movie history but you’ll need a Bruce Wayne-sized bank account. One of three custom-made Batmobile’s used in Tim Burton’s 1992 blockbuster 'Batman Returns' is up for auction.

The Batmobile from Tim Burton’s 1992 blockbuster "Batman Returns" has spent years on display at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin, California. One of three custom-made Batmobiles used in Tim Burton’s 1992"Batman Returns" is being auctioned by Julien’s Auctions with a pre-auction estimate of $5 million to $7 million, potentially surpassing the $4.6 million record set in 2013 by the 1960s TV series Batmobile.

Measuring nearly 20 feet long with signature sweeping tail fins, this glossy black vehicle appeared in most of the movie's driving scenes alongside Michael Keaton and has spent recent years on display at the Marconi Automotive Museum in California. Due to intellectual property agreements with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, the car is not street legal, must remain stationary during public exhibitions, and requires prior studio approval before appearing at special events.

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You can own a piece of Batman movie history but you’ll need a Bruce Wayne-sized bank account. One of three custom-made Batmobile’s used in Tim Burton’s 1992 blockbuster "Batman Returns" is up for auction. The vehicle, along with dozens of pieces of Batman and other superhero memorabilia, are being auctioned Monday by Julien’s Auctions in Gardena, near Los Angeles.

Pre-auction estimates are $5 million to $7 million for the vehicle that could break the Batmobile auction record set in 2013, when the car driven by Adam West in the 1960s TV series sold for $4.6 million including fees. In "Batman Returns," the second film with Michael Keaton as Batman, the glossy black Batmobile, measuring just under 20 feet long with two sweeping tail fins, appeared in the majority of the film’s driving sequences, Julien’s said in auction notes on its website.

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"This car was the first car delivered and became the car that was used for most driving sequences in the film, and a really famous scene where the Penguin takes control of the Batmobile and barrels down a street in Gotham City," said Trent Kalscheur, from Julien's Auction. The vehicle has been on display for years at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin, California, but don’t expect to see it on the road after it’s sold.

Julien’s says the vehicle is "not street legal" and the buyer must adhere to various restrictions, according to an agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products Inc., which handles DC Comics’ intellectual property rights. Julien’s says the buyer must secure approval before exhibiting it at special events, and the vehicle "must remain stationary when exhibited to the public," the auction house said. This article includes information from FOX News and The Associated Press. This story was reported from Orlando.