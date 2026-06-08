Batman Officially Says Goodbye to Hugo Strange

In a major shake-up, DC Comics' mainstream continuity is saying goodbye to one of Batman's oldest and most iconic villains, Hugo Strange, after 86 years. Created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, Strange first appeared in Detective Comics #36 in February 1940, beating both Catwoman and the Joker to publication by a full two months. The character's death is part of the current Batman run spearheaded by writer Matt Fraction and artist Jorge Jimenez.

Before even Joker and Catwoman, there was another Gotham rogue who debuted in Batman lore and went on to become a recurring character in the Dark Knight's stories.

When it comes to Batman's first recurring villain, most fans point to either the Joker or Catwoman who first appeared in Batman #1 in 1940. However, neither can claim the title of the Dark Knight's first recurring villain. That distinction belongs to none other than Hugo Strange who first appeared in Detective Comics #36 in February 1940, beating both Catwoman and the Joker to publication by a full two months.

Created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, Hugo Strange has returned time and again throughout Batman's history and has more than earned his place among the Caped Crusader's classic rogues. Now, however, the year is 2026, and DC Comics is officially saying goodbye to Hugo Strange in mainstream continuity after 86 years. The announcement comes from Matt Fraction's Batman #10 (2026) - Art by Jorge Jimenez.

The series has introduced major changes and developments to the Dark Knight's lore with its more modernized approach to Batman. This shift began with the introduction of Gotham's new big bad, the Minotaur, alongside the ongoing rehabilitation of the Joker, and continues with the death of Hugo Strange. In Batman #10, it is revealed that Hugo Strange commissioned a killing through Tozuki-San, the head of the Tozuki Petro front company which supplies chemical and technical materials for the Torus.

However, Strange ultimately double-crossed Tozuki-San, sending his Monster Men to attack the hired hit team, effectively declaring war on Tozuki Petrochemicals. The Torus is a Minotaur-led collective made up of the heads of Gotham's major crime families. Given that Tozuki-San is a member of Torus, the attack was interpreted as an assault on the organization as a whole.

As a result, when Hugo Strange declared war on Tozuki, he effectively declared war on the entirety of Torus, leading to his collective targeting and ultimate death. Tozuki-San isn't a part of the Torus by choice as the collective killed one of his loved ones as a warning of the fate that would befall everyone Tozuki-San cares about if he steps out of line.

With Hugo Strange now dead, the story further reinforces what Fraction has been teasing for several issues: major changes are coming to the Dark Knight's usual status quo. At the moment, it feels as though Fraction is gradually distancing Batman lore from its classic villains as he prepares to usher in a new era of Gotham's rogues' gallery.

The year 2025 marked a year of reinvention for the Dark Knight with the relaunch of DC's ongoing Batman title, resetting the series back to issue #1. What distinguishes this run from previous iterations is its more modernized approach to Batman, reimagining his look, gadgets, and overall narrative direction to feel more contemporary





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